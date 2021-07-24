‘Stargate Atlantis’ Reunion: See the Cast Reflect on Their First Comic-Con (VIDEO)

When you think of Comic-Con, series like Stargate Atlantis immediately come to mind. The series which aired on Syfy for five seasons beginning in 2004 holds a special place in sci-fi fans’ hearts, making the cast reunion at [email protected] 2021 a must-watch.

Several stars from Stargate got together virtually to reflect on the show’s impact and continued success 11 years after its finale. Hosted by Dial the Gate‘s David Read, the SDCC panel welcomed David Hewlett, Torri Higginson, Rachel Luttrell, Paul McGillion, Rainbow Sun Francks, David Nykl, and Robert Picardo.

The conversation included updates on the stars’ current projects, as well as a reflection on past Comic-Con experiences. And the actors paid special attention to fan questions, spurring them to share fun memories from the series’ run.

Reflecting on Stargate‘s fandom, Luttrell noted that it wasn’t until Episode 5 of the series that she “realized the impact of Stargate.” But once she was aware, “the pressure did kind of settle in, but it took a minute.”

This realization reminded her of the first Comic-Con that she and her costars attended for the series. “I remember our very first convention… oh my lord, have mercy,” Lutrell reminisced. The others chimed in with their own recollections of what occurred during the event.

“I just found pictures from that day,” Francks added, “and we all look lost.” But it wasn’t always so shocking for them as the group shared what tips and tricks they’d give other actors in a similar situation. See what else they had to say in the reunion, below.

Stargate Atlantis, Seasons 1-5, Streaming on Hulu