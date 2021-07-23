‘Days of Our Lives’ Stages ‘227’ Reunion as Marla Gibbs Joins Jackée Harry

Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a treat, as the daytime drama plans to reunite Jackée Harry with her former 227 costar, Marla Gibbs.

Gibbs will join the show on August 17 as Olivia Price, the mother of Harry’s Paulina Price, Soap Opera Digest was first to report.

Harry joined Days earlier this year, so not much is known about Paulina’s mother, opening up an exciting new storyline for the character. Given the duo’s well-established chemistry, their reunion will certainly be a must-watch event.

227 ran for five seasons on NBC from 1985 to 1990 and followed Mary Jenkins (Gibbs), a quick-witted housewife in Washington D.C. who formed a friendship with her bold younger neighbor, Sandra (Harry). Despite their bickering, the two grew close as they discussed different topics and views on life.

Gibbs rose to fame playing Florence on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons, eventually receiving her own spinoff series, Checking In, which ran for a single season. She has become a staple of the small screen, appearing in everything from The Hughleys to Scandal, Black-ish, and Young Sheldon. This is not Gibbs’ first television reunion with Harry, as the two appeared on the sitcom The First Family together.

Days was Harry’s big return to the world of soaps, as she had her first big break playing Lily Mason on Another World on NBC. Well-known for her roles on Sister, Sister and Everybody Hates Chris, Harry has appeared in dozens of shows and TV movies over the past few decades.

Gibbs was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame but nearly fainted during the ceremony due to heat exhaustion. According to her agent, Gibbs was overwhelmed and got overheated, and needed a few minutes to cool down. She later took to Instagram to share pictures from the day and to thank everyone who supported her.

