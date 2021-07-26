LeVar Burton Hosts ‘Jeopardy!,’ Summer Olympics, Back to ‘Roswell,’ ‘Catch and Kill’ Finale

Fan favorite LeVar Burton begins a week of guest-hosting duties on Jeopardy! The Tokyo Summer Olympics continues with Men’s Gymnastics Team finals among many other sports. A third season of The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico reboot begins. Journalist Ronan Farrow concludes a docuseries based on his podcast about what it took to expose Harvey Weinstein’s criminal behavior.

Jeopardy!

This is the week many fans have been waiting for, when beloved Reading Rainbow host and iconic Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation actor LeVar Burton goes behind the Jeopardy! podium as the quiz show’s latest guest host. Subject of a robust fan campaign, Burton could be considered one of the leading candidates for the full-time gig to replace the irreplaceable Alex Trebek, but the producers have been mostly mum on the process so far. Until someone’s announced, just sit back and enjoy the game as we’ve been doing since Ken Jennings stepped in back in January.

Summer Olympics

A full day and night of Olympics action includes, in prime time on NBC, Men’s Synchronized Platform Diving, the Men’s Gymnastics Team final and live broadcast of several Men’s and Women’s Swimming finals. Many more sports are available on USA (with live coverage of the Women’s Triathlon Final at 5:30 pm/ET and tennis starting at 10 pm/ET) and streaming on Peacock. All events stream live on NBCOLympics.com and the NBC Sports app. (For the most complete updated listings, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.)

Roswell, New Mexico

Season Premiere 8/7c

The third season of the alien-human romantic thriller reboot opens with Liz (Jeanine Mason) trying to put New Mexico behind her as she starts a new career in a fancy Los Angeles genetics lab. But there’s plenty of intrigue happening back on the homefront, with a resurrected Max (Nathan Dean), sister Isobel (Lily Cowles) and brother-from-another-alien-mother Michael (Michael Vlamis) trying to figure out what’s up with Mr. Jones, a 1947 UFO crash stowaway. The fact that he looks just like Max, and is also played by Dead, only adds to the mystery.

HBO

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes

Season Finale 9/8c

Newly relevant again after the recent extradition of Harvey Weinstein to Los Angeles to face more sexual-assault charges, the docuseries from investigative journalist Ronan Farrow concludes with two more half-hour chapters. In the first, New Yorker editor David Remnick, fact checkers and the magazine’s lawyer discuss the exacting methods they used to verify Farrow’s explosive reporting, even as Weinstein’s camp threatened them with legal action. The final episode includes Farrow’s debriefing of undercover spy Igor Ostrovsky, whose mission was to gather dirt on Farrow until he decided to become his source instead.

