Daytime Emmys 2021: Fiction and Lifestyle Winners List

The event celebrated the best in the fiction & lifestyle categories, with awards going to Zac Efron for his hosting role in Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran for her performance as Vivian Johnson-Garrett in The Bay, and Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time, where writer Michele Loud dedicated the trophy to the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

Outstanding Daytime Fiction Program

Doomsday (Vimeo)

Finding Love in Quarantine (Pure Flix Digital)

The Girl In Apartment 15 (Amazon Prime Video) — WINNER

Rekindling Christmas (Amazon Prime Video)

Take My Heart (YouTube.com)

Outstanding Young Adult Series

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

The Hardy Boys (Hulu)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix) — WINNER



Outstanding Culinary Series

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network) — WINNER

Lidia’s Kitchen (PBS)

Lucky Chow (PBS)

Mise En Place (Eater)

Pati’s Mexican Table (PBS)

tasteMAKERS (PBS)

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

Outstanding Lifestyle Series

George to the Rescue (NBC) — WINNER

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali (OWN)

Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)

Open House (NBC)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)

Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs (PBS)

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix) — WINNER



Outstanding Instructional and How-To Program

Ask This Old House (PBS)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix)

I Like To Make Stuff (YouTube.com)

This Old House (PBS) — WINNER



Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

The American Athlete (Syndicated)

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

Behind the FX (Netflix) — WINNER

Broadway Master Class (Broadway on Demand)

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter (SundanceTV)

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

Café CNN (CNN en Español)

Despierta America (Univision)

Destinos (CNN en Español)

El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision)

Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Español)

Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video) — WINNER



Outstanding Short Form Daytime Non-Fiction Program

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Booktube (YouTube Originals)

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)

Prideland (PBS) — WINNER

Self-Evident (PBS)

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program

Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Midori Francis, as Lily, Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer, The Gaze (Facebook Watch, YouTube)

Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, The Bay (Popstar! TV) — WINNER



OMGGGGGG THIS IS CRAZY! 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/kFDoC9MslJ — Karrueche Tran (@karrueche) July 19, 2021

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett, The Bay (Popstar! TV) ** WINNER

Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian, The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders, A House Divided (UMC (ALLBLK))

Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector, $tack$ (YouTube.com)

Outstanding Performance By a Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program

Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Jodi Long, as Mrs. Basil E, Dash & Lily (Netflix) — WINNER

Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza, Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Outstanding Performance By a Supporting Actor in a Daytime Fiction Program

Neil Crone, as Mr. Leopold, Endlings (Hulu)

Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington, Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon, The Bay (Popstar! TV) — WINNER

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Tristan Rogers, as Daniel DOC Smith, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program

Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna, Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

Arista Arhin, as Sam, Lockdown (YouTube.com)

Bianca D’Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Chiara D’Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders, The Bay (Popstar! TV) — WINNER

Madison Reyes, as Julie, Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Amir Wilson, as Tiuri, The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Outstanding Daytime Program Host

Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, Weird But True (National Geographic Kids)

Jeff Corwin, Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin (Syndicated)

Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix) — WINNER

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls (CNN)

Brandon McMillan, Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (CBS)

Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is. And most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PFeMFecSlu — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) July 19, 2021

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Daytime Fiction Program

Wanda Sykes, as Noah’s Mom, Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles (YouTube.com)

Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

A Martinez, as Nardo Ramos, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss, Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut, The Letter for the King (Netflix) — WINNER

Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Guillermo Arduino, Encuentro (CNN en Español)

Francisco Cáceres, Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

Nicole Suarez, Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

Diego Luna, Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video) — WINNER

Alejandro Rodriguez, Suelta la sopa (Telemundo)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Dash & Lily (Netflix) — WINNER

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Stuck With You (UMC)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Fiction Program

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

The Letter for the King (Netflix) — WINNER

Trinkets (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

Eater’s Guide to the World (Hulu)

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (CBS)

Saluting Everyday Heroes (Popstar! TV) — WINNER



Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation (CBS)

Life 2.0 (SYNDICATED)

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (CBS)

This Old House (PBS)

Rock the Park (SYNDICATED)

Xploration Outer Space (SYNDICATED) — WINNER



Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC) — WINNER (TIE)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC) — WINNER (TIE)

Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

American Music Spotlight (The Circle) — WINNER

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

Outstanding Cinematography

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix) — WINNER



Outstanding Single Camera Editing

The At Home Pasta Series (YouTube.com)

Eater’s Guide to the World (Hulu)

Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

The Letter for the King (Netflix) — WINNER

Rock the Park (SYNDICATED)

Trinkets (Netflix)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Good Road (PBS)

Helpsters (Apple TV Plus) — WINNER

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Life 2.0 (SYNDICATED)

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix) — WINNER

Xploration Outer Space (SYNDICATED)

Outstanding Main Title and Graph Design for a Live-Action Daytime Program

Dear Class of 2020 (YouTube Originals) — WINNER

Dino Dana The Movie (Amazon Prime Video)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max)

The Talk (CBS)

Outstanding Special Effects Costumes, Makeup and Hairstyling

Aliens Stole My Body (Universal All Access) — WINNER

All That (Nickelodeon)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Sesame Street (HBO)

