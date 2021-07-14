‘Cribs’ Returns to MTV — Watch the Teaser & Find Out Whose Homes Will Be Featured (VIDEO)

“You’re invited to where the magic happens.” Cribs is back.

The iconic series returns, reimagined for a new generation, to MTV on Wednesday, August 11, at 9:30/8:30c, more than 20 years after it premiered (in 2000). This pop culture phenomenon revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre and will once again invite viewers into the everyday lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities and families.

Each 30-minute episode will offer an up close and personal look into celebrities’ homes, and MTV promises that the series will feature “even more legendary moments like never before.” Watch the teaser below.

The celebrities whose homes will be featured include Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, Big Sean, Christian Siriano, Johnny Weir, JoJo Siwa, Jordyn Woods, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Martha Stewart, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte, Scott Disick, Tia Mowry, Tinashe, and TJ Lavin.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

In other Cribs news, the second season of the international edition, airing in two parts beginning on August 2 on MTV’s linear channels, will include the homes of stars in the U.K. and beyond: Kenya Moore, Tyson Fury, The Sharp Twins, Johnny Orlando, Jason Oppenheim, Todrick Hall and more. Select seasons are available on MTV.com and Paramount+.

Cribs is executive produced by Elena Diaz and Adam Gonzalez for MTV Entertainment Group.

Cribs, Wednesday, August 11, 9:30/8:30c, MTV