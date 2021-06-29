‘AGT’: Get a First Look at Positive Impact Movement’s Impressive Audition (VIDEO)

America’s Got Talent continues to raise the bar with each passing week as the audition rounds continue for Season 16.

In an exclusive first look at Episode 5, we’re giving fans a peek at one seriously impressive audition from Positive Impact Movement. The acrobatic group includes four members from Venice Beach, California, who bonded quickly over their shared love of physical activity.

As with most of America’s Got Talent hopefuls, Positive Impact Movement has an inspiring tale behind their group. After some of their group members suffered various injuries ranging from a broken back to a broken knee, they’re hoping to spread positivity and prove that you can recover from almost any injury.

Their talent proves you can come back even stronger after a serious injury as Positive Impact Movement wows the judges in a sneak peek clip, above. The strong men support one another as they lift each other up in the air, adding in flips and jumps much to the live audience’s excitement.

Impressive moves yield awestruck reactions from the judges, including Sofia Vergara who can’t keep her jaw from dropping. Host Terry Crews is also excited when he gets an elbow bump from one of the acrobats between flips and jumps.

Check out the clip, above, and don’t miss how judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel react by tuning in for the full audition.

America’s Got Talent, Season 16, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC