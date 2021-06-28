Loki Reunites With Mobius in First Midseason Teaser for ‘Loki’ (VIDEO)

Loki‘s season is halfway through, and Disney+ is giving viewers a peek at the second set of Marvel’s exciting series.

In a new midseason teaser released by the streamer, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) faces new challenges as his story with the TVA, Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) continues. The promo unveils never-before-seen clips from the series that fans will no doubt be interested in.

As viewers who tuned into Episode 3 will recall, Loki was last seen on Lamentis-1, a moon on the brink of extinction, with supposed Loki variant Sylvie. In one of the brief snippets shown, it seems as though Loki and Sylvie are taking a seat for “the end of the world” on Lamentis, as their Tempad remained broken, unable to transport them elsewhere.

Despite the gloom and doom, it would appear that the duo doesn’t perish with the apocalypse as they’re seen traipsing through the halls of the TVA with Mobius. “I believe, stupidly, that you can be whatever you want to be, even someone good,” Mobius tells Loki in a heartwarming moment.

Other highlights include what appears to be a possible interaction between Ravonna (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and the Time Keepers, a young version of Sylvie, and plenty of action. Check it out for yourselves in the teaser, below, and don’t miss Loki‘s final three episodes as the series continues on Disney+. The season will conclude its run on Wednesday, July 14.

