Harry Connick Jr. Joins NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ as Daddy Warbucks

Multiple-time Emmy and Grammy Award winner Harry Connick Jr. has signed up to play Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks in NBC’s upcoming live production of Annie.

The Tony Award nominee is ready to jump into the shoes of the larger-than-life billionaire who opens his heart and home to little orphan Annie. Connick Jr. will star alongside the previously announced Taraji P. Henson (Empire), who is playing the wicked Miss Hannigan.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play Daddy Warbucks in Annie Live! and working alongside Taraji P. Henson is a dream come true,” Connick said. “I love this show, and its musical message of love and hope couldn’t come at a better time.”

“Now that the amazing Harry Connick Jr. is set to embody Daddy Warbucks, we look forward to shaping the iconic role to tap Harry’s immense skill set as a multi-talented performer,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “He and Taraji P. Henson will anchor the rest of the cast and we can’t wait to see their on-stage dynamic in our version of ‘Annie.’”

Annie Live! will air Thursday, December 2 on NBC and will be executive produced by Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron and Alex Rudzinsky, with Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski sharing the directing duties.

“We are thrilled to have Harry Connick Jr. playing Daddy Warbucks,” said Greenblatt. “He’s a true entertainer who sings — and dances — with the best of them, and he will bring a completely fresh approach to this character. And he will give Taraji P. Henson‘s Miss Hannigan a run for her money for Annie!”

Annie, which was based on the Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” that debuted in 1924, premiered on Broadway in 1977 and went on to become one of the most beloved musicals of all time. It is the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has been licensed and performed in 50 countries and translated into eight languages.