Netflix’s ‘Sophie: A Murder in West Cork’ Retells a Controversial Crime Story

Netflix’s three-part docuseries Sophie: A Murder in West Cork revisits the 1996 killing of Sophie Toscan du Plaintier, a “shocking murder in rural Ireland” that set off “an increasingly convoluted quest for justice that spans decades and cuts across national borders.”

And that synopsis is no hyperbole. The murder case has taken twists and turns as it has toggled between Ireland and France, and there’s seemingly no end in sight.

According to Esquire UK, Toscan du Plantier was a French TV producer and a mother of one who had a holiday home in Toormore, an area in the county of Cork. She traveled to the house alone on December 20, 1996, intending to stay for a few days before returning to Paris.

But on December 23, a neighbor found Toscan du Plantier’s body—dressed in nightwear and boots—just outside that holiday home. According to Radio France Internationale, she was beaten with a concrete block so viciously that the neighbor couldn’t identify her remains.

The following February, police arrested Ian Bailey, a freelance journalist and gardener whom a local shopkeeper saw in the area on the night of the crime. He had scratches on his arms and face, and he knew details that were supposedly only available to investigators, per RFI. Without further evidence, though, the police released him, only to arrest and release him again less than a year later.

Following a separate investigation in France, a 2010 European Arrest Warrant was put out on Bailey’s name, and the Irish High Court agreed to extradite Bailey to France, but the Irish Supreme Court overturned that decision.

In 2019, after a French court tried Bailey in absentia, he was convicted of voluntary homicide in 2019 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. But Bailey remains in Ireland to this day and still maintains his innocence. And he called Sophie: A Murder in West Cork a “piece of biased, inimical, poisonous propaganda” in a recent interview with The Irish Times.

“It is based entirely on a false narrative, the same false narrative which was used to convict me in my absence in France, linking me to a crime that I had nothing to do with, and it will most assuredly demonize me,” he added.

But Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, Toscan du Plaintier’s son, says in the documentary that it’s “clear” that Bailey killed his mother. “The judge said it. What happens next? I don’t know,” he added, per Esquire UK. “If Bailey continues to slip through the net, I assure you I will make sure the net comes down on Bailey.”

For his part, Sophie director John Dower was determined to document Sophie’s full life—and to subvert the crime-fiction trope of victims being beautiful and blond and passive in their own story.

“Well, Sophie was beautiful, and she was blond, but she was also a very complex figure. She had a turbulent marriage, she had questionable relationships, and she had this life very much in the public eye in France,” he told The Irish Times. “But, in a sort of contradiction, she craved the solitude of West Cork—we wanted to show that in all complexity, and that is something we have done, and I think that is important to the story and to portraying her properly.”

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 30, Netflix