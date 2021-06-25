MTV Orders Holiday Film ‘A Clüsterfünke Christmas’ With Vella Lovell & More

MTV is getting in the holiday spirit as MTV Entertainment Studios announced that production on one of its upcoming films, A Clüsterfünke Christmas, has begun.

A parody of the TV movie romance genre, A Clüsterfünke Christmas, follows Holly (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Vella Lovell), a New York City go-getter real estate exec who is sent out on assignment to purchase the Clüsterfünke Inn located in a quaint small town. The goal is to transform it into a mega-resort, but that comes with its own set of challenges.

First, Holly will have to convince the Inn’s spinster owners (played by SNL vets Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer) to sell it. Before Holly can seal the deal though, she meets their nephew Frank (American Horror Story‘s Cheyenne Jackson) who is described as “a hunk of smoldering woodsman.”

Their encounter will call into question Holly’s next move. Will she return to fast-paced city life and strip the small town of its charm or will she fall in love with Frank and find her holiday spirit? As the logline asks, “What will she do? What. Will. She. Do.”

Dratch and Gasteyer have written the script which is being directed by Anna Dokoza. “It feels like a Christmas miracle to work together to create the ultimate holiday TV movie homage,” said Dratch and Gasteyer in a statement. “We’re whipping up a punchy seasonal cocktail with insider insight from holiday film vets Danielle von Zerneck and Michael Murray, the keen eye of Anna Dokoza, and brimming with ribbons, townsfolk, and tropes – all against the classic festive backdrop of Vancouver in July!”

Joining Lovell, Jackson, dratch, and Gasteyer on the cast is Ryan McPartlin. A Clüsterfünke Christmas is executive produced by Dratch, Gasteyer, Meghan Hooper, Josh Van Houdt, Danielle von Zerneck, Jamie Goehring, and Shawn Williamson.

A Clüsterfünke Christmas, TBA, MTV

