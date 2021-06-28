Wimbledon Begins, Sanjay Gupta on ‘Jeopardy,’ Ed Sheeran Sits in on ‘Late Late Show’

After a thrilling French Open, tennis star Novak Djokovic is aiming for his 20th Grand Slam title as the fabled Wimbledon tournament begins. Jeopardy! gets its latest guest host, while Ed Sheeran begins a weeklong residency with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Wimbledon

6am/5c

With Rafael Nadal, reigning women’s champ Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka among the top players sitting out England’s prestigious grass-court tournament, which returns after 2020’s pandemic cancellation, all eyes are on Novak Djokovic. His 2019 five-match final against Roger Federer was one for the ages, and as he continues his quest to sweep the Grand Slams and earn his 20th title, he could face stiff competition from Federer and up-and-comers like Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. On the women’s side, could seven-time Wimbledon champ Serena Williams finally pull off a 24th Grand Slam win and tie Margaret Court’s record?

Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Jeopardy!

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta assumes the guest-host podium for the next two weeks, as the latest (but not the last) TV news personality to recite the clues and make the contestants feel at home while earning money for charity. After his two-week tenure, the remaining guest hosts will each get a single week to guide the game play until the show takes its annual summer break in mid-August. (When will we learn who’ll get the gig full-time? No one’s saying.)

Courtesy of CBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden

12:35am/11:35c

There’s music in the air as singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran hangs out with fellow Brit James Corden for a weeklong residency, which includes singing some of his biggest hits each night, including his latest single “Bad Habits.” He’ll also participate in comedy segments and sit down to chat with the host between songs.

DISCOVERY +

Relentless

Series Premiere

Filmmaker Christina Fontana was making a documentary about the families of missing persons when she learned of the case of Christina Whittaker, a 21-year-old mother from Hannibal, MO, who disappeared in 2009 leaving behind a 6-month-old daughter. Fontana grew close to the Whittaker family during her filming, which became a decade-long obsession as she unraveled a web of deceit and conspiracy. The result is a six-part true-crime series—the first three episodes are available today, with the remaining three dropping on successive Mondays—which combs through hundreds of hours of footage to search for answers.

Inside Monday TV: