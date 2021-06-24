Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg Will Host Olympics Highlights Show on Peacock

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will be offering their own unique take on the Summer Olympics as they team up for a new comedy sports presentation for Peacock.

Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will be available exclusively on the NBC streamer and will see the comedian and rapper acting as comedy guides through the Tokyo Olympics. The pair will bring their hilarious commentary and analysis to the event’s most impressive displays of athleticism, as well as the moments that don’t go as planned.

The show is produced by Hart’s LOL Studios, which signed a first-look deal with Peacock last year as part of Hart’s multi-year contract with the streamer. Paul Pawlowski will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Hart, Jeff Clanagan, and Candice Wilson Cherry.

While controversy surrounds the Tokyo Olympics due to the current coronavirus situation in Japan, NBCUniversal remains steadfast in its commitment to air up to 7000 hours of the games, with the Peacock streaming service playing a big part in those plans.

Alongside Hart and Snoop’s highlights show, comedian and late-night host Amber Ruffin will provide on-the-ground coverage from Tokyo for the streaming service. Veteran broadcasters and ESPN alum Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne will co-anchor the quick-turnaround highlights and interviews program Tokyo Tonight. And Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz will focus on women’s sports at the Olympics in On Her Turf.

Hart will continue to work on other projects for the streamer as part of his multi-year deal, which includes a new stand-up comedy special and an original interview series titled Hart to Heart. Meanwhile, Snoop has recently earned social media praise for his humorous boxing commentary on fights such as Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. and Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson.

There is no word yet on when exactly Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will air or how frequently.