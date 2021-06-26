Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything You Need to Know About WOW Presents Plus

Looking for something new to stream? We shine a light on WOW Presents Plus, which is anything but a drag!

What is it?

WOW Presents Plus is the official streamer of all things drag. The service features original LGBT-focused series and documentaries, plus seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race from all around the world!

What’s new?

This month saw the release of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Drag Race España and Freedia Got a Gun, a documentary about musician Big Freedia’s crusade against gun violence. The hit web series UNHhhh, starring drag superstars Trixie Mattel and Katya, gets early uncensored releases on the platform, with subscribers seeing new episodes four weeks before their online debut.

What’s in the Library?

Subscribers can enjoy all international spin-offs of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where drag queens from the U.K. to Thailand to Holland compete to be their respective country’s next drag superstar. Documentaries include Party Monster Shockumentary, chronicling the rise and fall of Club Kid turned murderer Michael Alig, and Out of Iraq, a love story about the difficulties of taking asylum in America. WOW Presents Plus exclusive series includes What’s My Name with Priyanka, a game show starring the winner of Canada’s Drag Race, and Werq the World, a docuseries about the lives of famous drag queens on tour.

What does it cost?

WOW Presents Plus costs $3.99 per month or $40 for an annual subscription—a price that has been consistent since the platform first launched in 2018. If you’re not ready to fully commit, free trials are available at https://www.wowpresentsplus.com.

How can I watch?

Stream at https://www.wowpresentsplus.com, download the iOS or Android mobile app or watch on select smart TVs or through streaming devices like Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.