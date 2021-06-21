‘Celebrity IOU’ Keeps Up with Kardashians, A ‘Dark’ Coda, Hulu’s ‘Farmhouse Facelift,’ Food’s ‘Grill of Victory’

Drew and Jonathan Scott launch a second season of their hit Celebrity IOU with a jolt of Jenner/Kardashian reality. HBO produces a follow-up episode to its gripping true-crime series I’ll Be Gone in the Dark. Two of reality TV’s more popular subgenres, renovation shows and cooking competitions, keep churning out new titles.

Celebrity IOU

Season Premiere 9/8c

Those tireless Scott twins, Drew and Jonathan, return with a new season of their latest hit, in which they help some of their famous acquaintances pay it forward to a special deserving someone in their lives with surprise renovations. In the opener, Kris Jenner (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) is joined by daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner to gives Kris’ BFF of 40 years, Lisa, the outdoor renovation of her dreams.

HBO

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Special 10/9c

Last summer’s acclaimed true-crime docuseries, based on the late Michelle McNamara’s best-seller, returns with a follow-up episode that marks a year since the guilty plea of Joseph James DeAngelo, aka the Golden State Killer. The special covers his public sentencing in August 2020, an occasion that allowed the rapist/murderer’s survivors and members of victims’ families a chance to face the fiend directly and speak about their pain and anger. The hour also delves into another case that was important to crime blogger/author McNamara: the 1984 rape-murder of Kathy Lombardo in her hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, which sparked the writer’s interest in investigating and spotlighting unsolved cold cases.

HGTV

Farmhouse Facelift

Series Premiere

Originally seen on HGTV Canada, this 10-part series features siblings Billy Pearson and Carolyn Wilbrink, who grew up on a family farm and use their professional renovation prowess to upgrade and modernize farmhouses that have seen better days.

FOOD NETWORK

Grill of Victory

Series Premiere 10/9c

Food-truck mogul Sabin Lomac hosts a cooking competition for BBQ amateurs, who must create all of their dishes on the grill. In the opener, the challenges include making impressions with Southern chicken, coastal seafood and surf-and-turf.

