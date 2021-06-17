MTV Renews ‘The Challenge’ for Season 37 — Watch TJ’s Announcement (VIDEO)

Are you ready for more epic challenges and a drama-filled house?

The Challenge is coming back for its 37th season. This renewal comes after Double Agents, its most recent installment on MTV, was one of the highest-rated seasons in eight years. (Challenge veteran Chris “CT” Tamburello and rookie Amber Borzotra won that season.) It overlapped with The Challenge: All Stars on streaming service, Paramount+, which brought back 22 OGs to compete for $500,000.

Host TJ Lavin made the announcement from the MTV reality competition’s next location: Croatia. The Season 37 cast and a premiere date will be announced at a later time. “This is going to be the most epic season yet,” Lavin promises in the video below.

While that’s been said before, the series has been upping its game, with twists to daily challenges (and its winners) and elimination rounds (and its winners). For example, in the two most recent seasons on MTV, competitors could only run in the final if they won an elimination round. That gave daily challenge winners an incentive to choose to compete even though they received immunity.

The Challenge was created by Bunim/Murray Productions for MTV. (It premiered in 1998.) Thulie Pizzi, Emer Harkin, Ryan Smith, and Danny Wascou serve as executive producers and James Rodriguez is co-executive producer. Dan Caster serves as executive producer with Leanne Mucci as co-Executive producer for MTV.

The Challenge, Season 37, TBA, MTV