Spectrum Originals Heads to ‘Eden’ for Paradise, Mystery & So Many Secrets (VIDEO)

Welcome to Eden, where, one night, at a party, “everything went wrong.”

Spectrum Originals is taking viewers into the world of dazzling Australian beaches and lush forests where all is not as it seems in its new drama, Eden.

TV Insider is exclusively revealing the trailer and that all eight episodes will drop on Monday, July 12. They will be available to Spectrum video subscribers free On Demand.

As you can see in the video (set to a custom track, “Gone,” written and performed by Son Lux featuring Kimbra) above, it begins with friends reunited, but things quickly take a turn. Soon, the two are fighting at a party (at an actor’s house) and next thing you know, one of them disappears. The authorities soon suspect homicide. What exactly happened?

In Eden, a young woman’s secrets threaten to expose the darkness lurking just beneath the idyllic surface of this small beach community. Each episode unfolds from the perspective of a different character as the series explores a multi-generational tale of events from before, during, and after the young woman’s disappearance. As the truth — one that will shake the town and those who survive forever — is revealed, the community’s long-buried dark secrets of love, lust, dashed dreams, and power struggles are dragged into the open.

The series stars BeBe Bettencourt, Sophie Wilde, Keiynan Lonsdale, Cody Fern, Samuel Johnson, and Christopher James Baker. The cast also includes Rachael Blake, Leeanna Walsman, Simon Lyndon, and Maggie Kirkpatrick.

Eden, which was shot in and around the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, was produced by Every Cloud Productions and Balloon Entertainment in association with All3Media International. It was created by Vanessa Gazy, in collaboration with Every Cloud Productions’ Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox and Balloon Entertainment’s Bryan Elsley. Fiona McConaghy is a producer and John Curran, Mirrah Foulkes, and Peter Andrikidis directed. Cinematographer Geoffrey Hall shot all eight episodes.

Eden, Series Premiere, Monday, July 12, Spectrum