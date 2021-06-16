New Night for ‘Blacklist,’ ‘Handmaid’ Finale, Netflix Goes to ‘Penguin Town,’ ‘Dave’ Returns
NBC’s The Blacklist promises answers to long-simmering questions as the show moves to Wednesday for the last episodes of its eighth season. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale wraps its grueling fourth season as FXX’s irreverent comedy Dave returns for a second round. If nature’s more your thing, Netflix turns the camera on a flock of rowdy South African penguins.
The Blacklist
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. All will be revealed, or so we’re told, as the long-running thriller moves to Wednesdays for the next two weeks to finish out the eighth season. The set-up: With vengeful crime lord Neville Townsend (Reg Rogers) closing in, Red Reddington (James Spader) whisks former FBI agent Liz (Megan Boone) to the mysterious hidden epicenter of his empire, where long-buried secrets are revealed, exposing shocking truths about their shared past. What are the odds any revelations just lead to more questions? And so it goes.
The Blacklist where to stream
The Handmaid’s Tale
A powerful fourth season of the dystopian drama ends with June (Elisabeth Moss), having tasted freedom from Gilead, once again risking everything to see that justice is achieved. She’s not known for doing anything in half-measures, so what will she sacrifice this time?
The Handmaid's Tale where to stream
Dave
Will the second season be the charm for aspiring rapper Dave (Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky) as he seeks superstardom? He’s willing to put everything on the line, including his closest relationships, to record his debut album. In the first of two episodes opening the season, Dave is making a music video he’s sure will be a global hit—until it threatens to become an international incident.
Penguin Town
For from their usual frigid habitat, the lovably rambunctious penguins in this eight-part series live it up in a search for mates on summer break in South Africa’s Simon’s Town. They’re known to cause traffic jams in the seaside berg as they waddle around, hitting the beach like any other tourist. Finally, a nature show Snooki can relate to.
Penguin Town where to stream
Inside Wednesday TV:
- Loki (streaming on Disney+): In the second episode of the time-tripping Marvel delight, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) decides to help Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the Time Variant Authority seek the variant who’s endangering the sacred timeline. But can he be trusted as they hop from one apocalypse to another, including Pompeii?
- Two Steps Home (9/8c, HGTV): Homeowners seeking a change turn to married experts Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin and Jon Pierre for help in fixing up their old digs to sell for a profit, which they then invest in realizing the new home of their dreams.
- The House My Wedding Bought (streaming on discovery+): So you’re a budget-conscious couple who wants a memorable wedding without sacrificing the down payment on a new home. Designer and real estate expert Breegan Jane comes to the rescue in a series in which she advises future newlyweds on how to balance needs vs. wants to make the proper investment for both life-changing events.