New Night for ‘Blacklist,’ ‘Handmaid’ Finale, Netflix Goes to ‘Penguin Town,’ ‘Dave’ Returns

NBC’s The Blacklist promises answers to long-simmering questions as the show moves to Wednesday for the last episodes of its eighth season. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale wraps its grueling fourth season as FXX’s irreverent comedy Dave returns for a second round. If nature’s more your thing, Netflix turns the camera on a flock of rowdy South African penguins.

NBC

The Blacklist

10/9c

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. All will be revealed, or so we’re told, as the long-running thriller moves to Wednesdays for the next two weeks to finish out the eighth season. The set-up: With vengeful crime lord Neville Townsend (Reg Rogers) closing in, Red Reddington (James Spader) whisks former FBI agent Liz (Megan Boone) to the mysterious hidden epicenter of his empire, where long-buried secrets are revealed, exposing shocking truths about their shared past. What are the odds any revelations just lead to more questions? And so it goes.

HULU

The Handmaid’s Tale

Season Finale

A powerful fourth season of the dystopian drama ends with June (Elisabeth Moss), having tasted freedom from Gilead, once again risking everything to see that justice is achieved. She’s not known for doing anything in half-measures, so what will she sacrifice this time?

FXX

Dave

Season Premiere 10/9c

Will the second season be the charm for aspiring rapper Dave (Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky) as he seeks superstardom? He’s willing to put everything on the line, including his closest relationships, to record his debut album. In the first of two episodes opening the season, Dave is making a music video he’s sure will be a global hit—until it threatens to become an international incident.

NETFLIX

Penguin Town

Series Premiere

For from their usual frigid habitat, the lovably rambunctious penguins in this eight-part series live it up in a search for mates on summer break in South Africa’s Simon’s Town. They’re known to cause traffic jams in the seaside berg as they waddle around, hitting the beach like any other tourist. Finally, a nature show Snooki can relate to.

