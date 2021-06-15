‘Loki’ Star Wunmi Mosaku on Exploring Her ‘Physical Strength and Prowess’ Onscreen

Loki is expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the addition of the TVA (Time Variance Authority) and part of that includes enforcers of the sacred timeline.

Overseeing several of the TVA’s Minutemen is Hunter B-15 (Lovecraft Country‘s Wunmi Mosaku) who made quite an impression upon meeting Tom Hiddleston’s titular character when she took him into custody for interfering with the sacred timeline. While Owen Wilson‘s Mobius is ready to team up with Loki in order to set things straight, Hunter B-15 is anything but trusting of the trickster.

Below, Mosaku opens up about getting to push Loki around, reveals what her character’s true motivation is, and reveals what drew her to the MCU in the first place.

We briefly met Hunter B-15 in the premiere, what else should viewers know about her and the TVA?

Wunmi Mosaku: Hunter B-15 is a high-up hunter for the TVA. Their job is to keep the normal flow of time and space. That’s all that she really truly cares about. So if someone disrupts the time and space order, they are picked up by someone like me. We show she’s someone who doesn’t mess around. If you mess with the time, the timeline, then she will sort you out one way or another.

What is it like getting to push Tom Hiddleston around?

It was really fun to explore that physical strength and prowess of B-15. I love to box. I love to do weights. I had never really been able to explore my own power on camera. I’ve just never done that. It has always been skirts and hair do’s. It was really, really exciting.

I had never done proper stunts before, so luckily Tom is very brave. I am a little clumsy and I am a little bit scared of hurting people. You can go stronger, harder, faster. I was very scared of it, but we had built quite a safe environment of trust, so it was good. We got through the shoot injury-free.

Between Hunter B-15’s weapon use and her handling of Loki, was there training for these moments onscreen?

It was a daily routine of going through the drill of TVA training, but it wasn’t like, “Oh my God, I’m going to throw up.” No, it was getting the physical vocabulary of how we move as hunters and stunt choreography and all that. We had trainers, but it wasn’t crazy. It was good.

Is there a deeper meaning behind her desire to keep the sacred timeline on track or is it as simple as that?

I think that’s just it. The TVA is this whole thing. We’re born and raised there. The timeline is sacred, so it is the only reason why. That’s the only thing that’s important, is keeping it in check. I don’t think there’s a different motivation for why, it’s just because it’s sacred.

What was it like entering the Marvel universe? Were you a fan before joining Loki?

I became a fan of Marvel after Black Panther. I hadn’t really watched it beforehand. I was told there’s this black superhero, that they’re going to have a film and you’ve got to watch it. I thought, “Well, of course I’ll watch it.” I’m so glad I did, because I had no idea that Marvel was making moves like that. I was completely enamored by the conversations that were happening on screen and the imagery. Then I was like, “I would really, really like to be in the Marvel universe because this is incredible.”

