How Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson Built Their ‘Loki’ Bond Through ‘Loki Lectures’

Since the debut of Loki, it’s hard to deny the chemistry between costars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson as the titular trickster and TVA member Mobius M. Mobius.

It was chemistry built over time though and the men shared this with TV Insider during the Loki press conference. “Before we started filming Tom very generously and patiently [took] me through the whole MCU mythology and Loki,” Wilson says. “We were calling them the Loki lectures.”

Serving as Wilson’s first dip into the Marvel world, so there was a lot of catching up to do. But Hiddleston was gracious in answering any questions. “I think that was really important and really helpful to our dynamic once we started filming the scenes,” Wilson adds, “because some of our conversations… would work its way in. So that was really helpful going to Loki school before we began.”

Hiddleston couldn’t help but laugh at the way in which Wilson likened the mini-education to “Loki lectures” and “Loki school.” The actor was quick to follow up his costar, saying, “it was such an interesting time trying to compress the experience of my time in the MCU and six movies.”

“Mobius is an expert in Loki. He knows more about Loki than Loki does,” Hiddleston continues. “So I was trying to help Owen with some of my memories and… Owen asked such insightful, intelligent questions that made me rethink various aspects of the character.”

Hiddleston echoes Wilson when he says, “I think our conversations found their way into the scenes themselves which is really nice… because they’re quite intense conversations.” Fans got a taste in the premiere, but rest assured, there’s plenty more on the horizon.

“We used to talk about it feeling a bit like a play,” Hiddelston shares. Wilson says that his costar even gave him several plays to read which helped elevate their onscreen bond. “It was sort of a chess match with Mobius and Loki,” says Wilson. “You try to stay on equal footing with the God of Mischief. I have to rely on this awesome weight of the TVA behind me, and that’s pretty formidable.”

Ultimately, Hiddleston boils it down to the idea that Mobius and Loki “have some tension and humor” and that they were “fun” characters to play. Stay tuned for more of their great onscreen dynamic as the season unfolds.

