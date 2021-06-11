‘The Blacklist’ Creator Promises ‘Answers to Eight Years Worth of Questions’ in Penultimate Episode

The Blacklist is digging into long sought after answers in its final Season 8 episodes, the penultimate of which airs Wednesday, June 16.

“These last two episodes are really sort of companion pieces,” teases series creator Jon Bokenkamp. “The next episode, ‘Nachalo,’ translates from Russian to mean: The Beginning. We’re going to go back to the very beginning and unpack answers to eight years worth of questions.”

The unique installment sees Reddington (James Spader) take Liz (Megan Boone) to the mysterious epicenter of his empire. Their shared past reveals itself and long-buried secrets will be divulged during their experience.

The story follows the conclusion of last week’s episode which included Reddington’s reveal to Liz that he’s N-13, the elusive spy she’s been searching for. Visiting Latvia in “Nachalo,” the hour is taking on a cinematic quality with a mostly black and white picture throughout.

This aspect is teased in the photos above, featuring Liz and Lotte Verbeek (Outlander) as a young Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins) who is also Liz’s mom.

“In contrast, our finale is titled, ‘Konets’ — which translates to mean: The Ending,” Bokenkamp adds. “And it very much is an ending. It may not be the ending of the series, but it’s very much the ending of a story we’ve been telling for eight years.”

Get a peek at the action in a teaser, below, and don’t miss the compelling penultimate and finale episodes of The Blacklist‘s 8th season.

The Blacklist, “Nachalo,” Wednesday, June 16, 10/9c, NBC