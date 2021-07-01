‘B&B’ Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on That Water Birth, Finn’s Mysterious Backstory (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the July 1 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.]

Survivors don’t come any tougher than The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Steffy Forrester (Daytime Emmy winner Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). In the past year alone, she’s overcome a crippling painkiller addiction and the emotional stress surrounding her unborn child’s paternity (the father has since been confirmed as Steffy’s fiancé, Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan, played by Tanner Novlan). “There is always drama waiting for Steffy,” Wood says with a laugh. “She always gets pulled into something.”

Currently, she’s standing by troubled ex-husband Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), father of her toddler, Kelly (Avalon and Colette Gray). He’s been arrested for the accidental hit-and-run death of crafty Vinny Walker (Joe LoCicero). “It’s horrific to know that Kelly’s father is in jail,” Wood says. “Steffy is going tooth and nail to get Liam out.”

In the Thursday, July 1 episode, however, Steffy takes a break… to welcome her new son into the world! In the above video, Wood talks about shooting the emotional scene. Now that the baby has arrived, expect big questions to arise about Finn’s mysterious backstory. “We will be finding out more,” Wood promises. “Steffy’s going to be very surprised!”

Besides Steffy and Finn’s new addition, Wood herself has plenty to celebrate having won her fifth Daytime Emmy award last Friday in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category. During her acceptance speech, she thanked B&B head writer Brad Bell. “Thank you for writing such a deeply human and affecting story about opioid addiction,” she said while clutching her statuette.

Check out the video interview above, recorded before her latest Emmy win.

