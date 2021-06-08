‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Trailer Teases Season 6 Drama at Paramount+ (VIDEO)

Your first look at RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 is finally here! The lineup of guest judges joining RuPaul Charles and a brand new trailer are part of the preview for the show which will return on June 24.

But some changes are ahead because the former VH1 series will debut this season on streamer Paramount+. The first two episodes for Season 6 will drop on the premiere day with additional episodes being added to the library weekly.

Viewers will get a chance to see some of their franchise favorites return and compete for a chance to win a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a cash prize of $100,000. Returning alongside RuPaul are regular judges Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley.

Guest judges for Season 6 of All Stars includes Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and fashion designer Zaldy. Season 6 will also feature special appearances from Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Miss Piggy, and Tanya Tucker.

The season features previously-announced contestant queens A’Keria C. Davenport, Eureka!, Ginger Minj, Jan, Jiggly Caliente, Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Serena ChaCha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Kylie Sonique Love, Trinity K. Bonet, and Yara Sofia. Together they’ll face a new twist playing a game within a game as All Stars Season 6 unfolds. Catch your first look at the trailer below and don’t miss the arrival of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars when it returns this month.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, June 24, Paramount+