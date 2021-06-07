‘Weekend Getaway’ First Look: Michelle Buteau & Sasheer Zamata Party in NOLA (VIDEO)

Michelle Buteau is hitting the road with her new discovery+ series Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau, and we have an exclusive first look.

The comedian, actor, author, wife, and mother is taking some time for herself and traveling with some of her comedian pals for weekends filled with fun, food, and plenty of wild times, including some costuming in New Orleans. In a sneak peek clip from the upcoming series debuting Thursday, June 10 on the platform, Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Woke) joins Buteau in getting in the NOLA spirit.

Together they’re trying on beaded costumes commonly found during celebratory events in the city, but there’s a little confusion. “I think all of the costumes in New Orleans are very pretty but they need better instructions,” Buteau jokes in the clip.

Among other highlights in Buteau’s New Orleans getaway are a visit with drag artist Ivy Dripp as seen in the image below. Others joining Buteau for potentially debaucherous weekend activities across the country from the Gulf Coast of Mississippi to Malibu are Tig Notaro and Chelsea Peretti.

The three-episode series will drop all at once on the streaming platform. Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau is executive produced by Queen Latifah and her and Shakim Compere’s production company Flavor Unit Entertainment.

Don’t miss out on Michelle’s adventures — catch Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau and her famous friends when the show arrives on discovery+.

Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 10, discovery+