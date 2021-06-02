‘MasterChef Legends,’ ‘Court Cam’ Goes ‘Under Oath,’ ‘SNL’ on the ‘Pyramid,’ ‘Too Large’

Reality competition and docuseries dominate Wednesday’s premiere lineup. Gordon Ramsey launches his third series of the week, while A&E’s Court Cam spins off with a series showing trails from the defendant’s POV. The discovery+ streamer follows the journeys of overweight people seeking a life change.

FOX

MasterChef

Season Premiere 8/7c

Gordon Ramsay’s takeover of TV continues with his third show arriving in as many days. (Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns and National Geographic’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted each premiered Monday.) For the 11th season of MasterChef, Ramsay and fellow judges Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez are joined each week by an iconic culinary legend to assess the talents of the home cooks. In the opener, Emeril Legasse helps narrow the field, with contestants vying for one of only 15 aprons.

Court Cam Presents Under Oath

Series Premiere 10/9c

Launching with back-to-back episodes, this spinoff (also hosted and executive produced by Dan Abrams) takes the point of view of the defendant in those rare instances when the accused decides to take the stand in their own defense. Episodes will feature the defendant’s testimony, following the trial through cross-examination to the verdict, with exclusive interviews and examination of video and surveillance footage, 911 recordings and forensic evidence.

ABC

The $100,000 Pyramid

9/8c

My favorite of the many game shows filling the networks’ summer lineups got off to a good start last week with two Daily Show veterans going head to head. This time it’s Saturday Night Live’s turn, with former cast member Rachel Dratch and current player Chris Redd (Kenan) swapping clues with contestants. (In the second round, Dr. Mehmet Oz plays against his daughter, Daphne Oz.)

TLC

Too Large

Series Premiere

A new docuseries profiles people with extreme obesity, weighing between 400 and 800 pounds, as they consider losing weight through life-changing surgery and lifestyle practices with the help of bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter. The two-hour premiere introduces Meghan and Vanessa, best friends whose weight (Meghan is 496 pounds, Vanessa 440) has created health issues. Meghan, who uses an oxygen tank, hopes to inspire the more skeptical Vanessa to join her on a journey requiring extreme diet and exercise regimens. A companion series, Too Large: Where Are They Now? also premieres Wednesday, providing follow-ups and reflections on life after surgery.

