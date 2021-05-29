‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale and ‘Oslo’ on HBO, History’s ‘Tulsa Burning,’ A ‘Pose’ Wedding

Two grown-up dramas on HBO—the fact-based movie Oslo and the gripping whodunit Mare of Easttown—bring substance to the Memorial Day weekend. History airs the first of many specials this week that commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. On a happier note, the flamboyant cast of Pose gathers for a celebratory wedding in the series’ penultimate episode.

The shattering revelations pile up in the tremendously emotional climax to one of the year’s best limited series, starring the terrific Kate Winslet as the grimly determined small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan. So much more than a whodunit, the series ends on a powerfully redemptive note, with Emmy-worthy work from Winslet, Jean Smart as her tart but supporting mother and Julianne Nicholson as her best friend Lori, who like so many in Easttown has secrets she wishes Mare would let lie. Unlike last year’s anticlimactic The Undoing, this series sticks the landing. (SUNDAY)

Especially timely in the wake of the recent conflict in Israel and Gaza, this judiciously trimmed film adaptation of the Tony-winning stage opus depicts the risky and secret negotiations that led to the historic 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag) star as a Norwegian junior minister and her idealistic sociologist husband who bring together skeptical Israeli and Palestinian representatives to try to give peace a chance. The adversaries bond over meals and jokes, learning to see each other’s humanity during these back-channel meetings. It’s history on a refreshingly personal scale. (SATURDAY)

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre

Monday is the 100-year anniversary of the massacre that destroyed the prosperous African-American Greenwood District of Tulsa, killing hundreds of Black citizens in a race riot that was covered up for many years. This two-hour documentary, directed by Stanley Nelson (Freedom Riders) and Marco Williams (Two Towns of Jasper), recounts the tragedy and updates the current excavation recovery efforts of the town’s many unmarked graves. More documentary remembrances follow on Monday. (SUNDAY)

The fabulous Janet Mock writes and directs the next-to-last episode of this triumphant series, built around the idyllic wedding of Lil Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) to the ethereal Angel (Indya Moore), who has a bout of cold feet after Papi’s domestic situation suddenly changes. Not to worry: Though Pose doesn’t ignore the tragedy of AIDS and the pain of prejudice against its proudly gay and trans ensemble, there are times when it’s happy to just be an escapist wish-fulfillment fairy tale. (SUNDAY)

