‘MacGyver’ Star Lucas Till Finds His Next TV Gig in FX’s ‘Spook Who Sat by the Door’

MacGyver might be over, but the show’s star Lucas Till won’t be away from our screens for long. The actor has landed a role in the FX pilot The Spook Who Sat by the Door.

Till joins Nafessa Williams (Code Black), Nathan Darrow (Preacher), and Tom Irwin (The Morning Show) in the Lee Daniels (Empire) crime-drama based on Sam Greenlee’s 1969 novel. The story revolves around Dan Freeman, the CIA’s first Black agent, who, after becoming disillusioned and frustrated with the white ruling establishment, uses his skills to train young Black people to fight against the power.

Insecure star Y’lan Noel was previously announced to play Dan in the lead role. Outsiders actress Christina Jackson stars as Dan’s wife, Joy Freeman, an up-and-coming attorney determined to make a difference. Leigh Dana Jackson (Foundation) wrote the script for the pilot and serves as showrunner. Daniels executive produces alongside Marc Velez.

For the past five years Till has played MacGyver in the now-canceled CBS series, which wrapped up its fifth and final season last month. He will portray CIA agent Graham Renfroe in Spook. Till recently starred in the lead role in the Spike Lee-produced indie film Son of the South and also played Havock in the most recent X-Men trilogy.

Williams, who just finished her run as Thunder in The CW’s superhero drama Black Lightning, will play high-class working girl Etta Henry, while Gotham actor Darrow portrays CIA assistant director Alfred Ames. My So-Called Life star Irwin rounds out the cast as CIA director Jack Turner.

Spook was previously adapted into a 1973 movie of the same name, directed by Ivan Dixon and co-written by Greenlee. Lee Daniels Entertainment secured the TV rights for the book in 2018 and FX ordered a pilot in February 2021.