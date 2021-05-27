Is Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) about to lose his chance to catch mobster Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) because of bad reception in the subway? That’s not exactly the problem during the NYPD’s sting in the May 27 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, but it’s close, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

As you’ll recall from Episode 6, Stabler brought in his best CI (confidential informant) from Rome, former arms dealer Gianluca Silvano (Ivo Nandi), as a buyer for a large purchase of illegal COVID product from Wheatley. All they have to do is wait for the cryptocurrency transfer and then make the bust. Tech Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) not only created deep fake videos to sell Silvano’s cover, but she also designed a recording device that passes as a hearing aid.

But there’s a hiccup in the plan in “Everybody Takes a Beating Sometime.” While there’s an undercover transit officer on the subway platform where Wheatley’s meeting Silvano and she has a visual on them, Jet’s run into an issue above ground, where she, Stabler, and Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) are monitoring everything.

“Silvano’s earpiece is in and out. It wasn’t designed to transmit in the subway, and if they make the deal down there, it’s not going to record,” Jet explains. Fortunately, she has a fix: a directional microphone that will record. The only problem? She has to bring it down to the platform herself.

Watch the clip above to see how Jet gets creative to make that happen.

In “Everybody Takes a Beating Sometime,” Bell’s family goes public with their lawsuit — her nephew’s hand was crushed when the police stopped him when he was doing nothing wrong — and that leads to almost-instant repercussions on the job. Meanwhile, Angela (Tamara Taylor) tries to extract her children from Wheatley’s clutches.

