Game Show Mania (‘Pyramid’ Returns, ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’), ‘Chicago,’ ‘SEAL Team’ and ‘S.W.A.T.’ Finales, Netflix Goes ‘High on the Hog’

As many network shows sign off, including NBC’s Chicago trilogy, summer game shows arrive, including the return of The $100,000 Pyramid and Fox’s new Crime Scene Kitchen. Netflix tempts the taste buds with a culinary history of African-American food traditions. The Property Brothers are back on HGTV.

ABC

The $100,000 Pyramid

Series Premiere 9/8c

With summer comes a flurry of prime-time game shows, and one of the best is the fast-paced word-association game that sat out the last cycle on ABC. Michael Strahan returns as the genial host, and his first celebrity guests include Rosie O’Donnell competing against Nate Berkus, and in the second round, The Daily Show’s Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. Also back on ABC: Press Your Luck (8/7c), with Elizabeth Banks and a bunch of new Whammy icons.

FOX

Crime Scene Kitchen

Series Premiere 9/8c

Fox game shows tend to have a high cheese threshold, and this high-concept baking competition is no exception, though here it’s more about cream cheese or cheese-cake. Joel McHale is the snarky host, welcoming teams of bakers to play “culinary detective” as they snoop around the crumbs, utensils and scattered clues in a studio kitchen to deduce what had been baked there, and then try to recreate the dessert for the judges (Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp). The fun is in watching them go down very different paths—was it a Boston cream pie or a Sacher tort?—on the way to the reveal, which McHale describes as “a diabolical box of mystery so confounding it even has its own lighting effects.”

Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago Med

Season Finale 8/7c

On a night of Chicago-based procedural finales, Med Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) could pay a steep professional price over the stolen trial medication. Followed by Chicago Fire (9/8c), where more potential change is afoot at the firehouse and Severide (Taylor Kinney) gets a shocking call. Wrapping the night on a typically intense note is Chicago PD (10/9c), where Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is in peril after being abducted by human traffickers.

NETFLIX

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Series Premiere

Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams (Music by Prudence) directs a mouth-watering and culturally resonant four-part docuseries tracing the roots of Black America’s culinary history from Africa to the deep south to the country’s finest kitchens. Adapting food historian Jessica B. Harris’ book, the series follows food writer Stephen Satterfield as he savors the traditions behind West African stews, barbecue and soul food.

HULU

The Handmaid’s Tale

Arriving in Canada, June (Elisabeth Moss) is assured, “You’re home and you’re safe.” But the former handmaid has so much trauma process that this episode, titled “Home,” may be one of the most harrowing in the series’ history. With husband Luke (O.T. Fagbenle), she only has regret for the child she left behind in Gilead. But when she learns that her nemesis Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) has miraculously conceived, June demands an emotional confrontation that leaves everyone shattered.

More season finales:

The Masked Singer (8/7c, Fox): Last year’s winner LeAnn “Sun” Rimes returns for the finale as a guest panelist, just in time for this year’s champ to be rewarded with the Golden Mask.

SEAL Team (9/8c, CBS): In what sounds like a grueling turning point for the military drama—which moves to Paramount+ next season after four Sunday episodes on CBS in the fall—Bravo suffers yet another setback when the unit takes a devastating hit. For team leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), who’s had enough grief to last a lifetime, he and the rest of the guys will have to make some big life choices.

S.W.A.T. (10/9c, CBS): The fourth-season finale leaves Hondo’s (Shemar Moore) future in the balance after the bombing of an LAPD station forces one last confrontation with the Imperial Dukes domestic extremists.

Inside Wednesday TV: