Robert De Niro is coming to TV early in 2025. Netflix has announced the premiere date and released photos for his first TV role.

When Zero Day was first announced in March 2023, creator and executive producer Eric Newman said in a statement, “I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams. And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah [Oppenheim, creator and executive producer], Lesli, and Jonathan [Glickman, executive producer] on this timely (and terrifying) series.”

Scroll down for everything we know so far about this conspiracy thriller, from the premiere date to the cast and more.

When does Zero Day premiere?

All six hour-long episodes will drop on Netflix on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Who’s in the Zero Day cast?

Leading the cast is De Niro. Zero Day also stars Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, and Matthew Modine. Guest stars include Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg, and McKinley Belcher III.

Joining co-creators, co-showrunners, and writers Newman and Oppenheim as executive producers are co-creator Michael S. Schmidt, De Niro, Glatter (who directed all six episodes), and Glickman.

What’s Zero Day about?

According to Netflix, De Niro plays “respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.”

Is there a Zero Day trailer?

No, but there are photos. Scroll down for a look at De Niro, Basset, Caplan, Britton, and more.

Will there be a Zero Day Season 2?

The conspiracy thriller is being called a limited series, but that could always change.

Zero Day, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 20, Netflix