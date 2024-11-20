‘Zero Day’ Sets Premiere Date — First Look at Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett & More (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Robert De Niro as George Mullen, Angela Bassett as President Mitchell, and Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen — 'Zero Day'
Courtesy of Netflix; Jojo Whilden/Netflix (2)

Zero Day

 More

Robert De Niro is coming to TV early in 2025. Netflix has announced the premiere date and released photos for his first TV role.

When Zero Day was first announced in March 2023, creator and executive producer Eric Newman said in a statement, “I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams. And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show.  I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah [Oppenheim, creator and executive producer], Lesli, and Jonathan [Glickman, executive producer] on this timely (and terrifying) series.”

Scroll down for everything we know so far about this conspiracy thriller, from the premiere date to the cast and more.

When does Zero Day premiere?

All six hour-long episodes will drop on Netflix on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Who’s in the Zero Day cast?

Leading the cast is De Niro. Zero Day also stars Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, and Matthew Modine. Guest stars include Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg, and McKinley Belcher III.

Joining co-creators, co-showrunners, and writers Newman and Oppenheim as executive producers are co-creator Michael S. Schmidt, De Niro, Glatter (who directed all six episodes), and Glickman.

What’s Zero Day about?

According to Netflix, De Niro plays “respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.”

Is there a Zero Day trailer?

No, but there are photos. Scroll down for a look at De Niro, Basset, Caplan, Britton, and more.

Will there be a Zero Day Season 2?

The conspiracy thriller is being called a limited series, but that could always change.

Zero Day, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 20, Netflix

Robert De Niro as George Mullen — 'Zero Day'
Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Robert De Niro as George Mullen

Angela Bassett as President Mitchell — 'Zero Day'
Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Angela Bassett as President Mitchell

Robert De Niro as George Mullen — 'Zero Day'
Courtesy of Netflix

George Mullen talking to the press

Robert De Niro as George Mullen and Angela Bassett as President Mitchell — 'Zero Day'
Courtesy of Netflix

Are George Mullen and President Mitchell on the same page?

McKinley Belcher III as Carl Otieno, Mozhan Navabi as Melissa Kornblau, Robert De Niro as George Mullen, Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson and Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell — 'Zero Day'
Courtesy of Netflix

Carl Otieno (McKinley Belcher III), Melissa Kornblau (Mozhan Navabi), George Mullen, Roger Carlson (Jesse Plemons), and Valerie Whitesell (Connie Britton)

Robert De Niro as George Mullen and Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen — 'Zero Day'
Courtesy of Netflix

George and Sheila Mullen (Joan Allen)

Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen — 'Zero Day'
Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen

Dan Stevens as Evan Green — 'Zero Day'
Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Dan Stevens as Evan Green

Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson and Clark Gregg as Robert Morris— 'Zero Day'
Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson and Clark Gregg as Robert Morris

Zero Day




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
jeopardy-toc
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Reveals Tournament of Champions Lineup With ‘Disappointing’ Dropout & Big Twist
Anthony Geary as Luke Spencer on 'General Hospital'
2
Should Anthony Geary Return to ‘GH’ as Luke Spencer? (POLL)
the-price-is-right-3-strikes
3
‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Demand Removal of Game That’s ‘Too Hard’ & ‘Not Fun’
wheel-of-fortune-11-18
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Drama as Ryan Seacrest Calls Out ‘Tough’ Puzzle On-Air
Witney Carson — 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33
5
‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Responds to Season 33 Criticism of Judges