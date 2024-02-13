‘The New Look’ Stars Strike a Pose in Our TCA Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Maisie Williams and Juliette Binoche for 'The New Look'
Maarten de Boer

The New Look

 More

The 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour is underway and TV Insider has been on site to capture exclusive images of TV’s biggest stars.

Among the ensembles to step foot into TV Insider’s official portrait studio was the team behind Apple TV+‘s upcoming series The New Look starring Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, and John Malkovich, among others. The series follows how fashion icon Christian Dior (Mendelsohn) and his fellow designers including Coco Chanel (Binoche) navigated the terror of World War II and how they launched modern fashion.

At a pivotal point in fashion, the show sees how Paris led the world back to life through Dior’s fashion. But as he rises to prominence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most reputable fashion designer is threatened. In addition to Dior and Chanel, the show features their rivals Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin), Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes), and more.

Along with Mendelsohn and Binoche, Williams (who plays Catherine Dior) and Malkovich (who portrays Lucien Lelong) stopped by our studio with series creator Todd A. Kessler and his fellow executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura for some photo fun. Scroll down for a closer look at their fashionable portraits, below, and catch them in The New Look when it arrives on Apple TV+.

The New Look, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 14, Apple TV+

John Malkovich, Maisie Williams, Ben Mendelsohn, Todd A. Kessler, Juliette Binoche, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura at TCA
Maarten de Boer

John Malkovich, Maisie Williams, Ben Mendelsohn, Todd A. Kessler, Juliette Binoche, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura pose for a group shot.

Todd A. Kessler and Lorenzo di Bonaventura at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Series creator Todd A. Kessler and fellow executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura smile for the camera.

John Malkovich for TCA
Maarten de Boer

John Malkovich sits tall and poised for his solo portrait.

Ben Mendelsohn for TCA
Maarten de Boer

Ben Mendelsohn fills up the frame for his close-up.

Juliette Binoche at TCA
Maarten de Boer

Juliette Binoche keeps things fashion-forward with her structured white dress and red boots.

Maisie Williams for TCA
Maarten de Boer

Maisie Williams adds some flare with sunglasses.

The New Look

Ben Mendelsohn

John Malkovich

Juliette Binoche

Maisie Williams

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David McCallum as Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard in 'NCIS' - 'Unearth'
1
How ‘NCIS’ Premiere Just Set Up Ducky Tribute Episode
Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson and Amy Carlson as Katie McGrath — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 25 Episode 4
2
How Amy Carlson Could Be Problem for Benson on ‘SVU’
Tye White as Cole and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 2 Premiere
3
Max Thieriot Talks Bode’s Redemption & Possible Kid in ‘Fire Country’ Season 2
Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco in 'Griselda'
4
Netflix’s ‘Griselda’: Fact vs. Fiction
Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh and Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy'
5
3 Questions We Need Answered About Meredith in ‘Grey’s’ Season 20