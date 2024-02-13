‘The New Look’ Stars Strike a Pose in Our TCA Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

The 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour is underway and TV Insider has been on site to capture exclusive images of TV’s biggest stars.

Among the ensembles to step foot into TV Insider’s official portrait studio was the team behind Apple TV+‘s upcoming series The New Look starring Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, Maisie Williams, and John Malkovich, among others. The series follows how fashion icon Christian Dior (Mendelsohn) and his fellow designers including Coco Chanel (Binoche) navigated the terror of World War II and how they launched modern fashion.

At a pivotal point in fashion, the show sees how Paris led the world back to life through Dior’s fashion. But as he rises to prominence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most reputable fashion designer is threatened. In addition to Dior and Chanel, the show features their rivals Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin), Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes), and more.

Along with Mendelsohn and Binoche, Williams (who plays Catherine Dior) and Malkovich (who portrays Lucien Lelong) stopped by our studio with series creator Todd A. Kessler and his fellow executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura for some photo fun. Scroll down for a closer look at their fashionable portraits, below, and catch them in The New Look when it arrives on Apple TV+.

The New Look, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 14, Apple TV+