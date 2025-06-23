Even before the U.K. show Skins made its cheeky debut in 2007, it was already stirring controversy. The original trailer showcased hedonistic teenage debauchery with adolescent partygoers wrecking a house with wild behavior that included depraved shower scenes, rampant drug use, destruction of all sorts, and half-dressed antics involving teddy bears. It shocked the stiff-collared crowd and intrigued everyone else.

Now, nearly 20 years later, Skins has not only revolutionized teen television by paving the way for shows like Euphoria, 13 Reasons Why, and Sex Education, but it also launched the careers of many of its young cast members into the stratosphere. These days, you can see the actor playing Cook attempting to suck the blood out of young blues musicians in Sinners while the one who brought us Tony tries to save his wife from an immortal evil in Nosferatu. And that’s not all.

Here is a gander at the most famous faces to come out all six seasons of Skins.