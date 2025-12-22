Paris may be the city of love for most, but for the characters in Vanished, it will become the city of loss.

First look photos from the upcoming MGM+ mystery thriller, set in France’s capital city, have been revealed, along with other key details about what TV fans should expect from the new series.

In them, the two leading characters, played by Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin, appear to be in some dramatically different states of mind due to their scary change of circumstances.

Read on to find out everything we know about Vanished so far and to see the first batch of images from the show.

When does Vanished premiere?

The four-part series will premiere for U.S. audiences (along with those in Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Latin America) on MGM+ in February 2026. Prime Video will stream the series for some other international audiences (including those in the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand), while AGC International will distribute it for others (including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg).

Who stars in Vanished?

Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin star in the series as Alice Monroe and Tom Parker. They are joined in the cast list by Karin Viard, Matthias Schweighöfer, Simon Abkarian, and Dar Zuzovsky. The series is cocreated by David Hilton and Preston Thompson, with Thompson serving as writer, and Barnaby Thompson directing.

What is Vanished about?

The logline for the series, which was filmed on location in Paris and Marseille, tells us, “When a couple’s trip to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew.”

Is there a trailer for Vanished?

Not yet. However, MGM+ has revealed several first-look photos, below.