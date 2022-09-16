‘Under Wraps 2’: First Look at Cast & New Mummies (PHOTOS)

How’s this for timing? Under Wraps 2 is coming out just a month before the 25th anniversary of the original movie (October 25)!

Alex Zamm (Under Wraps) is back to director the new film, which premieres on September 25 on Disney Channel and September 30 on Disney+, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at photos of the main cast, including new mummy characters.

When Under Wraps 2 begins, Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon), and Amy (Sophia Hammons) are getting ready to attend Amy’s father’s Spooktacular Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl. However, plans soon go awry when the three friends discover their mummy pal Harold (Phil Wright) and his beloved Rose (Rryla McIntosh) may be in danger. Sobek (T.J. Storm), an evil mummy with a 1000-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-bitter-rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lacky Larry (Jordan Conley), Sobek kidnaps Rose. Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy (Melanie Brook), and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.

“On the first Under Wraps we formed our own little Team Mummy family so it was great to get the band back together for the sequel; the cast has stayed so tight, the characters’ friendships are absolutely genuine on screen,” Zamm says. “In Under Wraps 2 we explore the kids’ characters more as they navigate changes in their friendship. Plus, not only do we bring back the beloved mummy, Harold, we also introduce two new mummies — Princess Rose, Harold’s girlfriend, and Sobek, Harold’s rival from ancient Egyptian times. All of them are fish out of water in our modern world, which makes for a lot of comedy. And…(Spoiler alert!)…there’s even more mummy dancing in the sequel!”

Scroll down to check out more photos and get scoop on what to expect from the cast.

Under Wraps 2, Movie Premiere, Sunday, September 25, Disney Channel; Friday, September 30, Disney+