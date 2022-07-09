‘Tuca & Bertie’: 9 Most Entertaining Moments So Far

Bailey Richards
Comments
Bertie, Tuca and Speckle in the car.
Netflix

The most chaotic bird besties in adult animation is returning Sunday, July 10. Tuca & Bertie and the anthropomorphic fowls it’s named after offer a bird’s-eye view (literally) of modern womanhood served up with the perfect balance of oddity and charm.

The show, which started on Netflix and moved to Adult Swim after its first season, tackles heavy topics like trauma, addiction and mental health delicately without sacrificing humor. From Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as the leading birds (a toucan and song thrush, to be exact) to Steven Yeun as Speckle, Bertie’s hilarious and supportive boyfriend, the series also boasts an absolutely stacked cast.

We’ve missed these chicks, so before the new season drops, we decided to take a look back at some of Tuca & Bertie’s most entertaining moments to date.

Tuca & Bertie, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, July 10, Midnight/11c, Adult Swim

 

 

Speckle seducing Bertie by turning their apartment into the setting of 'The Nests of Netherfield.'
Netflix

The Nests of Netherfield

To say that Bertie’s architect-loving robin boyfriend Speckle is a highlight of the show would be an understatement. It’s practically impossible to dislike this lovable fowl. In the third episode, Speckle turns their apartment into the setting of her favorite period drama — The Nests of Netherfield — and delivers an unforgettable line: “Your posterior is marvelous and the whole kingdom shall’th see it.”

The window that earned Speckle the title of
Netflix

The Most Structurally Sound Window Known to Birdkind

In the show’s fourth episode, Speckle designs the most structurally sound window known to birdkind, earning him the well-deserved title “the bad boy of architecture.”

Tuca with the jaguar she bought.
Netflix

Tuca's Pet Jaguar

In episode 6, Bertie and Speckle consider taking the next step in their relationship and buying a home together. Naturally, the eccentric Tuca copes with the potential loss of her beloved role as third wheel by buying a jaguar. Why? “Buying a jaguar is just the Tuca version of buying a house.” So true.

Tuca with the doctor she accused of wanting to
Netflix

Tuca's Visit to the ER

Tuca is usually the cool, calm and collected friend, while Bertie more closely resembles a feathery ball of anxious energy than an actual bird. In episode 7, however, Tuca takes a page out of her bestie’s book and freaks out. After arriving at the ER, she immediately asks the doctor if she is going to Human Centipede her. Then, she performs an entire music number while being prepped for surgery.

Tuca accidentally starts a crazed cult.
Netflix

Tuca Accidentally Starts a Cult

Tuca never seems to understand just how influential she is, a lack of awareness that nearly always leads to chaos. A classic example of this is when, in episode 8, the toucan joins a quiet wellness retreat and accidentally turns it into a loud, crazed cult.

A creepy child singing during molting season.
Netflix

The Child Choirs of Molting Season

Speaking of Tuca and chaos, in the final episode of Tuca & Bertie’s first season, we add children singing to the list of things Tuca strongly dislikes, right after going to the doctor. The episode takes place during the holiday season, called molting season in the show’s bird-centric universe, and Tuca’s utter disdain for children’s choirs is quite hilarious. (In her defense, they are quite terrifying in the show.)

Men performing
HBO

Bertie's Inner Bird Performs "How to Be a Bro"

Though it isn’t usually categorized as a musical show, Tuca & Bertie has some seriously great tunes. One of the series’ most entertaining musical moments is a song performed by Bertie’s inner bird — a chill, bro-y guy — with the help of some other bros. The song, called “How to Be a Bro,” is a catchy critique of toxic masculinity and one of the best tracks to come out of the show.

Bertie's coffee making a difficult choice between going to the brain or the butt.
HBO

Bertie's Coffee Goes Straight for the Butt

From coping with trauma to overthinking a text, one of the most alluring things about Tuca & Bertie is its relatability. Take, for instance, in Season 2’s fourth episode when Bertie guzzles coffee in an attempt to stay awake to watch a TV show — something she cannot seem to accomplish — and, instead of keeping her up and alert, the coffee heads straight for her bowels. I think we’ve all been there.

Speckle invents the
HBO

Speckle Invents the "Spamingo"

Season 2’s ninth episode is a great one for Speckle. He experiences a rollercoaster of hotdog-related emotions and insists he and Bertie should kiss in the rain like they’re in a romantic movie. Perhaps most iconic of all, however, is his excitement at the idea of a “spamingo,” a combination of “Speckle” and the pink bird, which was inspired by the flamingo toy Tuca gives him.