12 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Tru Calling,’ Now 20 Years Old

Two decades ago, Eliza Dushku opted to exit the Slayerverse, forgoing a proposed Faith-centric Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff in favor of Fox’s supernatural procedural Tru Calling.

In the latter project, the actor played Tru Davies, whose city-morgue job takes a twist when she starts communing with the recently deceased and traveling back in time to forestall their deaths — or, at least, finish the jobs they started.

Dogged by mixed reviews and flagging ratings, Tru Calling only lasted for one full season and a curtailed second season before Fox toe-tagged it and sent it to the TV morgue. But Dushku did share the screen with many established and future TV stars on the short-lived series, as you’ll see below. With Tru Calling turning 20 on October 30, below are a dozen famous faces who have the show on their résumés.