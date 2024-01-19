‘Tracker’: Justin Hartley Rescues Hiker & Shaw Family Revealed in Series Premiere (PHOTOS)

Justin Hartley returns to network TV in CBS‘s Tracker, an adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s bestselling novel The Never Game.

In the series, premiering in the coveted after-the-Super-Bowl time slot on Sunday, February 11, Hartley plays Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

The Tracker series premiere (directed by This Is Us‘ Ken Olin) will show viewers a younger Colter (Prestyn Bates), introducing audiences to his origin story. “My childhood was unusual,” Hartley’s Colter says in the Tracker trailer, debuted exclusively by TV Insider.

The adult Colter’s handlers, Velma (Abby McEnany) and Teddi Bruin (Robin Weigert), send him to Klamath Falls, Oregon, in Episode 1 to investigate the disappearance of 14-year-old Gil Brown who is suspected to have been taken by his birth dad with a criminal background. While pursuing a lead at a local burger joint based on intel from tech genius Bobby Exley (Eric Graise), Colter finds himself in some trouble of his own, requiring help from legal mind Reenie Greene, played by Fiona Rene.

As he takes on his assignments, Colter is “searching for the answer to [the] question” of what he’s looking for, Hartley previously told us. Colter is “a restless guy, and we’ll unpeel it throughout the season, what his childhood was,” the This Is Us star says of Colter’s mysterious beginnings. “We’ll get into more detail about the relationship with his mother, his father, his brother, all that stuff.”

Photos from the Tracker series premiere give a glimpse at young and adult Colter, as well as the teen he’s tracking in Episode 1 and the rest of Hartley’s co-stars. Dive into the action-packed photos from Tracker Season 1 Episode 1 below, which feature Colter trekking through the woods on his search and rescuing a hiker in distress.