'Tracker': Justin Hartley Rescues Hiker & Shaw Family Revealed in Series Premiere (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Ashley Nicole Roxburgh as Jesse Bowers in 'Tracker' series premiere
Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker

Justin Hartley returns to network TV in CBS‘s Tracker, an adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s bestselling novel The Never Game.

In the series, premiering in the coveted after-the-Super-Bowl time slot on Sunday, February 11, Hartley plays Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

The Tracker series premiere (directed by This Is Us Ken Olin) will show viewers a younger Colter (Prestyn Bates), introducing audiences to his origin story. “My childhood was unusual,” Hartley’s Colter says in the Tracker trailer, debuted exclusively by TV Insider.

The adult Colter’s handlers, Velma (Abby McEnany) and Teddi Bruin (Robin Weigert), send him to Klamath Falls, Oregon, in Episode 1 to investigate the disappearance of 14-year-old Gil Brown who is suspected to have been taken by his birth dad with a criminal background. While pursuing a lead at a local burger joint based on intel from tech genius Bobby Exley (Eric Graise), Colter finds himself in some trouble of his own, requiring help from legal mind Reenie Greene, played by Fiona Rene.

As he takes on his assignments, Colter is “searching for the answer to [the] question” of what he’s looking for, Hartley previously told us. Colter is “a restless guy, and we’ll unpeel it throughout the season, what his childhood was,” the This Is Us star says of Colter’s mysterious beginnings. “We’ll get into more detail about the relationship with his mother, his father, his brother, all that stuff.”

Photos from the Tracker series premiere give a glimpse at young and adult Colter, as well as the teen he’s tracking in Episode 1 and the rest of Hartley’s co-stars. Dive into the action-packed photos from Tracker Season 1 Episode 1 below, which feature Colter trekking through the woods on his search and rescuing a hiker in distress.

Tracker, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 11, 10/9c, CBS

Prestyn Bates as Young Colter Shaw in 'Tracker'
Michael Courtney/CBS

Prestyn Bates as Young Colter Shaw. Is this a prequel scene at the beginning of the episode, or a story revealed later in the premiere?

Michael Courtney/CBS

Matthew Nelson-Mahood as Young Russell Shaw, Lee Tergesen as Ashton Shaw, and Prestyn Bates as Young Colter Shaw

Michael Courtney/CBS

Prestyn Bates as Colter Shaw, Lee Tergesen as Ashton Shaw, Aggie Bell as Dorion Shaw and Matthew Nelson-Mahood as Russell Shaw

Michael Courtney/CBS

Prestyn Bates as Young Colter Shaw, Matthew Nelson-Mahood as Young Russell Shaw and Lee Tergesen as Ashton Shaw. What will we learn about Colter’s troubled family life?

Michael Courtney/CBS

Justin Hartley as adult Colter Shaw on a mission in an Oregon forest

Michael Courtney/CBS

Colter is tasked with finding a missing 14-year-old boy named Gil Brown, suspected to have been taken by his birth dad with a criminal background

Michael Courtney/CBS

Garfield Wilson as Fred, Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, and Sean Owen Roberts as Milton. Do these men have the intel Colter needs to find Gil?

Michael Courtney/CBS

Eric Graise as tech genius Bobby Exley, whose intel sends Colter to the fast food restaurant

Michael Courtney/CBS

Arianna McGregor as Patty and Zia Newton as Counter Worker. Colter will chase a lede at a fast food restaurant as part of his search for a missing 14-year-old boy, Gil Brown

Michael Courtney/CBS

Paniz Zade as Officer Amini and Nemo Cartwright as Cop. Colter has a bad run-in with law enforcement that interrupts his investigation

Michael Courtney/CBS

But what will get him in trouble?

Michael Courtney/CBS

Colter will need help getting out of the tricky bind

Michael Courtney/CBS

Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene, a legal expert

Michael Courtney/CBS

Colter seeks out Reenie’s expertise after running into legal trouble at the burger joint

Michael Courtney/CBS

Paniz Zade as Officer Kahn

Michael Courtney/CBS

Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin, one of Colter’s handlers

Michael Courtney/CBS

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, with Teddi making dinner in the background

Michael Courtney/CBS

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Colm Hill as Derek. Who are the ambulances for?

Michael Courtney/CBS

Colter seems to run into trouble during his woodland search for Gil

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Ashley Nicole Roxburgh as Jesse Bowers in 'Tracker' series premiere
Michael Courtney/CBS

Colter rescues hiker Jesse Bowers (Ashley Nicole Roxburgh)

Michael Courtney/CBS

Has Colter found Gil? Are they hanging from a cliff!?

Michael Courtney/CBS

Colter suffers an arm injury, perhaps after a fall?

Michael Courtney/CBS

Could Colter end up in the same hospital as Jesse, or maybe Gil?

Tracker

Abby McEnany

Eric Graise

Fiona Rene

Justin Hartley

Prestyn Bates

Robin Weigert

