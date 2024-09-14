Tom Selleck’s Career in Photos: Look Back on ‘Blue Bloods’ Star’s Life Before Frank Reagan

CBS via Getty Images; Margaret Norton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Blue Bloods may be one of Tom Selleck‘s longest gigs, but he’s been on our screens for much longer. As TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine commemorate the final season of Blue Bloods with our Special Farewell issue, we’re looking back on Selleck’s long life in the spotlight. Here, look back on Selleck’s life in photos, from his time on Magnum P.I. to public appearances with his wife and family and more.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Blue Bloods: The Special Farewell issue. For a look back on the long-running series and more scoop on the final episodes, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at BlueBloods2024.com.

Frank Sinatra (as Retired Police Sergeant Michael Doheny) and Tom Selleck (as Magnum) in the MAGNUM P.I. episode,
CBS via Getty Images

Tom Selleck with Frank Sinatra on the Magnum, P.I. set in Honolulu. The late crooner guest starred in February 1987 as a retired police sergeant.

Animal specialist Joan Embery, actor Tom Selleck, host Jay Leno, and comedian Carrot Top with an elephant on The Tonight Show on March 9, 1998
Margaret Norton / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

This will raise your spirits: On the March 9, 1998, episode of The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, an elephant lifted Selleck in the air!

Actor Tom Selleck attends the 36th Annual
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Selleck plays ball at the 1992 Hollywood All-Stars Baseball Game at Dodger Stadium. Also on his team: John Corbett and Pamela Anderson.

Tom Selleck, Jillie Mack, Hannah Selleck and guest attend the World Premiere of
Tinseltown / Shutterstock

Selleck with (from left) wife Jillie Mack and daughter Hannah at the 2007 premiere of Disney film Meet the Robinsons, which Selleck lent his voice to.

Tom Selleck with daughter, Hannah, and wife Jillie Mack during 31st Annual People's Choice Awards - Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States.
J. Merritt / FilmMagic

Hannah, Tom, and Mack attend the 31st Annual People’s Choice Awards in 2005.

Tom Selleck with wife Jillie and daughter Hannah during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Mack, Tom, and Hannah attend the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2004. Tom’s last nomination was in 2007 for Jesse Stone: Sea Change.

Hannah Selleck, Canadian Pacific Grand Prix, Prize Giving Ceremony
Shutterstock

Hannah (seen here in 2015) didn’t follow in her dad’s footsteps. Instead, she pursued a career in equestrian sports.

