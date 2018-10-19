‘This Is Us’ Sneak Peek: Is Toby’s Depression Back? (PHOTOS)
Season 3 of This Is Us is proving itself to be the most unique to date, and with an impending Toby (Chris Sullivan) backstory set to take place this week in the episode aptly titled “Toby.”
A departure from Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) “Vietnam,” this week’s installment will see where “The Big 3” left off including what’s next for Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) public service ambitions, Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) life without a job, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s journey to becoming parents, and Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) search to uncover his father’s past with Zoe’s (Melanie Liburd) help.
All of this and more is teased in the photos above, click through the images above for your sneak peek at “Toby” ahead of Tuesday’s airing.
This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC