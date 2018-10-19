‘This Is Us’ Sneak Peek: Is Toby’s Depression Back? (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
THIS IS US --
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) support each other no matter what.

This Is Us - Season 3
(Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Randall is up for any challenge.

This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

What will Beth do without a job?

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon in This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Toby (Chris Sullivan) is struggling without his meds.

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon in This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Will his depression resurface this week?

This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate (Chrissy Metz) is the picture of contentment.

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon, Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson in This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Toby and Kate share a smooch.

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson in This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) are the kind of friends that can talk about anything.

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas in This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Who’s in Miguel’s bed?

This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Will Rebecca (Mandy Moore) begin to live again following Jack’s death?

This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

There’s nothing like a heart-to-heart between Rebecca and Randall (Niles Fitch).

This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Are Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd) taking their love on the road?

This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kevin will continue to explore Jack’s past, could this be a letter from his time in the war?

This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kevin has a lot on his mind these days.

1 of

Season 3 of This Is Us is proving itself to be the most unique to date, and with an impending Toby (Chris Sullivan) backstory set to take place this week in the episode aptly titled “Toby.”

A departure from Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) “Vietnam,” this week’s installment will see where “The Big 3” left off including what’s next for Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) public service ambitions, Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) life without a job, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s journey to becoming parents, and Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) search to uncover his father’s past with Zoe’s (Melanie Liburd) help.

Did 'This Is Us' Reveal the Real Cause of Jack's Death in 'Vietnam'?
Related

Did 'This Is Us' Reveal the Real Cause of Jack's Death in 'Vietnam'?

All of this and more is teased in the photos above, click through the images above for your sneak peek at “Toby” ahead of Tuesday’s airing.

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC

This Is Us

Chris Sullivan

Chrissy Metz

Jon Huertas

Justin Hartley

Mandy Moore

Melanie Liburd

Milo Ventimiglia

Sterling K. Brown

Susan Kelechi Watson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Anna Madeley as Mrs. Hall — 'All Creatures Great and Small'
1
Do Audrey & Siegfried Have a Romantic Future on ‘All Creatures Great and Small?
Joy Reid, Donald Trump, and Rachel Maddow
2
Trump Reacts to Joy Reid Firing, Rachel Maddow & More
SAG Award Winners 2025
3
SAG Awards 2025: Full List of Winners
Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon in 'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 5 Episode 2 - 'Holding the Baby'
4
‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Drops Big News About Season 6 – Fans React
Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson
5
CBS News Ratings Collapse After Norah O’Donnell Exit