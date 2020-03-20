Dr. K and Malik Return in ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Finale Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)

The feud between Kevin and Randall gets even more heated.

The Big 3 — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) — get together for baby Jack’s birthday.

This Is Us‘ Season 4 finale is nearly here, which means some major tension as the Pearson siblings and extended family convene for baby Jack’s first birthday celebration.

In the episode titled “Strangers: Part Two,” sibling contentions flare between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), likely due to the fact that Rebecca (Mandy Moore) agreed to participate in the clinical trial for her Alzheimer’s despite her previous aversion. How will the family get-together conclude? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

