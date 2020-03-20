Dr. K and Malik Return in ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Finale Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)

The Big 3 — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) — get together for baby Jack’s birthday.

Toby (Chris Sullivan), baby Jack and Kate make the day a family affair.

Kevin looks contemplative.

Randall throws a look over his shoulder.

Kate is a doting mother.

The festive occasion turns sour for the Pearson brothers.

Things grow tense between Kevin and Randall.

The feud between Kevin and Randall gets even more heated.

Kevin and Randall go head-to-head.

Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) have a serious conversation.

Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) makes an appearance.

Deja (Lyric Ross) and Malik (Asante Blackk) share a laugh.

Randall leans on Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) shoulder.

Dr. K (Gerald McRaney) makes a return.

This Is Us‘ Season 4 finale is nearly here, which means some major tension as the Pearson siblings and extended family convene for baby Jack’s first birthday celebration.

In the episode titled “Strangers: Part Two,” sibling contentions flare between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), likely due to the fact that Rebecca (Mandy Moore) agreed to participate in the clinical trial for her Alzheimer’s despite her previous aversion. How will the family get-together conclude? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

Until then, click through the gallery above for a sneak peek which teases the return of beloved Dr. K (Gerald McRaney), Malik (Asante Blackk) and Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne).

