‘The West Wing’ Revival Talks Confirmed — 10 Former Stars We Want to Return (PHOTOS)
Get ready The West Wing fans because one of the show’s alums is confirming the long-rumored revival talks.
Richard Schiff, who currently appears in ABC’s The Good Doctor, opened up about West Wing‘s potential return on the Popcorn Talk Network’s podcast, I Could Never Be. The actor, who played Toby Ziegler in the NBC drama, teased that creator Aaron Sorkin wants to bring it back.
“Aaron has said he wanted it to happen,” Schiff said during his appearance. Just don’t expect the same set-up, as the actor continued to say, they “might go with a new administration, in which case, you know, some of us might show up as consultants… maybe one or two of us to be in the White House.”
During the interview, Schiff said, “I don’t think it should be in the White House. I think that’s overcooked. My image of a show in the White House now is something like House of Cards, which is more apropos for the current administration — and Veep.”
After seven seasons, the show certainly made a lasting impact with fans, and the audience continues to grow for the late ’90s/early ’00s series thanks to Netflix. This definitely has us hoping that a revival or reboot will see the return of some fan favorites — many of them are still acting on TV, after all.
The West Wing, Seasons 1-7, Streaming Now, Netflix