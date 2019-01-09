‘The West Wing’ Revival Talks Confirmed — 10 Former Stars We Want to Return (PHOTOS)

The former producer for The Taylor Reid Show later went on to serve as Deputy Press Secretary at the White House. She only appeared in Seasons 6 and 7, but certainly made an impression.

After entering the show in its fourth season, Malina played a few roles in the Bartlet administration including Deputy White House Communications Director, White House Communications Director, and Chief of Staff to the Vice President of the United States. With his recently-concluded run on Scandal , a D.C. comeback is welcome!

You can’t have Jed without Abbey. The former First Lady would be a welcome presence on a potential reboot, and would hopefully give us Jed, as well.

The former aide to Bartlet was one of the constants in this beloved drama. Considering Hill’s current role in Suits , the leap back to West Wing ‘s political and legal genre wouldn’t be difficult.

Donna worked her way up from Senior Assistant to Josh Lyman all the way to the First Lady’s Chief of Staff during the Santos administration. This series regular would be a friendly and familiar face to come by in a revival scenario.

As the Deputy White House Communications Director under Bartlet and the Deputy White House Chief of Staff under Santos, Sam worked his way up the political ladder. Though he disappeared from the show for a few seasons, Lowe’s character played an key role in the original series.

The White House fixture served during the Bartlet and Santos administrations in the show’s initial run. After he appeared in over 150 episodes, a revival without Josh Lyman just wouldn’t make sense.

The former Press Secretary and White House Chief of Staff was an integral part of the Bartlet administration. As a series regular throughout the show’s run, her absence from the potential revival/reboot would just be wrong.

Considering the actor’s interest in the revival, an appearance by the former White House Communications Director could come about in many different ways including his last-known position at Columbia University. When it comes to Toby, there are many options on the table

The former president may have returned to New Hampshire for retirement, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t do a little consulting on the side. Other than his MS diagnosis, there shouldn’t be anything standing in his way.

Get ready The West Wing fans because one of the show’s alums is confirming the long-rumored revival talks.

Richard Schiff, who currently appears in ABC’s The Good Doctor, opened up about West Wing‘s potential return on the Popcorn Talk Network’s podcast, I Could Never Be. The actor, who played Toby Ziegler in the NBC drama, teased that creator Aaron Sorkin wants to bring it back.

“Aaron has said he wanted it to happen,” Schiff said during his appearance. Just don’t expect the same set-up, as the actor continued to say, they “might go with a new administration, in which case, you know, some of us might show up as consultants… maybe one or two of us to be in the White House.”

During the interview, Schiff said, “I don’t think it should be in the White House. I think that’s overcooked. My image of a show in the White House now is something like House of Cards, which is more apropos for the current administration — and Veep.”

After seven seasons, the show certainly made a lasting impact with fans, and the audience continues to grow for the late ’90s/early ’00s series thanks to Netflix. This definitely has us hoping that a revival or reboot will see the return of some fan favorites — many of them are still acting on TV, after all.

