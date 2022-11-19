Ranking ‘The Walking Dead’ Villains, From Worst to Best

With one episode of The Walking Dead left to go, we’re wondering what we usually wonder at the end of a season: how are our favorite survivors going to beat the bad guys and save the day?

We’ve had 11 seasons of “the group” emerging victorious over a variety of nasty, and often not entirely sane, villains. From the Wolves to the Claimers, from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to the Governor (David Morrissey), we’re looking back at some of the biggest antagonists from the show by ranking them from worst to best.