8 Things You Might’ve Missed in the New ‘Walking Dead’ Trailer (PHOTOS)

Gene Page/AMC

New, Unique Characters

Daryl and Carol are great examples of how the TWD franchise can excel when it’s not going off its comics blueprint. Daryl’s not in the source material, and on Kirkman’s pages, Carol (who hardly resembles her on-screen counterpart) died at the prison. Other characters, like Morgan (Lennie James) have also remained relatively interesting without comic source material to draw from.

All of this to say, it’ll be interesting if the show invents its own cast of characters rather than drawing from the comics or retaining most of the TWD cast. Some of the most interesting characters in the franchise—Daryl and Carol, Nick, Madison and Alicia Clark, Troy Otto—didn’t come from source material, and it’ll be interesting to see who Angela Kang concocts for Daryl and Carol to encounter.