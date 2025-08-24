‘The Vampire Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Elizabeth Corallo
Comments
The Vampire Diaries - Paul Wesley as Stefan, Nina Dobrev as Elena, Ian Somerhalder as Damon
Art Streiber / The CW

The Vampire Diaries

 More

On September 10, it will have 16 years since the first episode of The Vampire Diaries first aired on The CW and the history of vampires on television changed forever. With love triangles, resurrections, werewolves, and more, this show had everything a fantasy-lover could want, complete with one of the hottest casts around. Speaking of the cast, where are they now?

They recently reunited on June 20 for Michael Trevino‘s wedding. He played Tyler Lockwood, a werewolf with anger issues and a complicated romance with Caroline Forbes (Candice King), a cheerleader-turned-vampire and one of Elena Gilbert’s (Nina Dobrev) best friends. Trevino tied the knot with model Bregje Heinen in Spain after getting engaged in December 2023.

We know that one of the cast members has found his happily ever after, but what about the others? Where are the vampires of the series’ main love triangle — Elena, Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder), and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) — up to now? What are our favorite immortal friends doing with their lives? Scroll through the gallery below for the latest updates on what The Vampire Diaries cast is up to these days.

The Vampire Diaries, Streaming on Peacock & HBO Max

Nina Dobrev season 1 TVD and engagement
The CW / Nina Dobrev, Instagram

Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert, Katherine Pierce)

Speaking of cast getting married, Nina Dobrev revealed her engagement to Olympic snowboarder, Shaun White, on October 30, 2024. The couple was seen together at Trevino’s wedding in June. Besides romance, Dobrev is still in the acting world. She was recently in the rom-com The Out-Laws (2023) with Adam DeVine, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin, and Love Hard (2021) on Netflix in 2021 alongside Darren Barnet and Jimmy Q. Yang. She also posts social media content on her Instagram regularly, and even made a cheeky reel about doppelgängers in August, referencing Elena’s evil twin on the show, Katherine.

Paul Wesley in Vampire Diaries Season 1 and Star Trek Strange New Worlds
The CW / Paramount+

Paul Wesley (Stefen Salvatore)

Our beloved Stefan Salvatore does not miss his vampire days and has no plans on returning to them anytime soon. He’s currently co-founder of Brother’s Bond, a bourbon brand that he runs with his brother on the show, Ian Somerhalder. He also keeps in touch with Nina, who he’s talked about doing a comedy with. Currently, he plays Captain Kirk on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+, which recently premiered its third season on July 17.

Ian Somerhalder as Damon in TVD, Ian Somerhalder with wife Nikki Reed
The CW / Ian Somerhalder, Instagram

Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore)

The dashing Damon is no longer in the acting world, for the most part. Somerhalder’s life currently consists of his wife, Twilight actor Nikki Reed, their two children, and his bourbon company. He’s also an environmental activist and executive producer of the documentary Kiss the Ground on Prime Video. His last acting role was in the Netflix vampire series V Wars in 2019. The couple recently moved to a rural area outside of L.A on a farm. It seems that, in true Damon fashion, Somerhalder has gone (relatively) off-grid.

Kat Graham as Bonnie in TVD, Kat Graham at a premiere
The CW / Kat Graham, Instagram

Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett)

Graham played the powerful witch Bonnie Bennett, who was one of the few OG characters to last the entire duration of the series. She starred in a Lifetime movie, If I Run, that debuted in August, and starred in Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, a movie that dropped in March 2025 on Prime Video. She also starred in the Netflix rom-com Love in the Villa in 2022. She’ll play Diana Ross in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

In October, 2023, she married fitness influencer Bryant Wood in a private L.A. ceremony. Besides acting and marriage, Graham is a proud activist and singer.

Candice King as Caroline in TVD and as Bonnie Sinclair in We Were Liars
The CW / Jessie Redmond, Prime

Candice King (Caroline Forbes)

Ah, sweet, sweet, Caroline Forbes! The iconic Caroline, who has some of the best romance scenes in the entire show (looking at you, Klaus and Caroline in the forest scene), was a feisty vampire who ended the series married to Stefan and parents to twins. So, where is King now? She’s still acting, and her latest show, We Were Liars, is now out on Prime Video. She plays Bess Sinclair, who, like Caroline, is a Type-A mom with sinister secrets to hide.

Beyond acting, King got engaged to Yellowjackets star Steven Krueger in May 14. Krueger was in The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals (he played Josh Rosza). She also has two daughters from her previous marriage to musician Joe King.

Zach Roerig as Matt in TVD and in Love in the Great Smoky Mountains
The CW / Everett Collection

Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan)

Another costar romance bloomed for the former TVD scaredy cat, Matt Donovan. Zach Roerig is currently dating Arielle Kebbel in real life, who played Lexi in the series. The two made their relationship public at a TVD convention in April, where Roerig surprised Kebbel with flowers and a kiss at her meet-and-greet.

Besides dating in real-life, the two also starred as romantic interests in the 2023 Hallmark movie Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance. Now, Roerig plays Sheriff John Dorsey in Day of Reckoning, a new movie on Prime Video. Kebbel recently starred in the now-canceled Rescue: HI-Surf on Fox.

Matt Davis as Alaric in TVD, Matt Davis in Hallmark Christmas movie
Erika Doss, The CW / Josh Stringer, Crown Media United States

Matthew Davis (Alaric Saltzman)

OK, I have to admit something: I hated Alaric Saltzman, played by Matthew Davis. His entire arc of being Elena’s teacher to her pseudo-step father, then trying to murder her and her friends to eventually falling in love with Caroline was… a lot. So although he wasn’t the best character on the show (some might disagree, especially considering the heartwarming moments he shared with Damon), it’s still interesting to see what the Legally Blonde actor is up to these days.

Davis has been acting in various roles, including in one of the TVD spinoffs, Legacies, but also beyond the TVD universe. He starred in the Hallmark Christmas movie Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses in 2019 and recently played the role of Joel in Grosse Pointe Garden Society, which was canceled at NBC after one season.

Steven R McQueen as Jeremy in TVD, as Jimmy in Chicago Fire
The CW / Elizabeth Morris, NBC; Everett Collection

Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert)

As Elena’s vampire-hunting little brother Jeremy Gilbert, Steven R. McQueen was a crucial part of the TVD from its very first episode. Since his days hunting vampires ended, McQueen moved on to hunting fires as a recurring character on Chicago Fire as Jimmy Borrelli. The Hallmark trend also continues with McQueen. He starred in Home By Spring, a flowery romance from 2018. He appeared in an episode of Legacies that year as well and Medal of Honor on Netflix, which also featured Wesley. His most recent acting credit was in The Warrant in 2020.

Michael Malarky as Enzo in TVD, in Project Blue Book
The CW / Cindy Ord, Getty Images for A+E Networks

Michael Malarkey (Enzo Mikaelson)

Enzo (Michael Malarkey) was a cheeky character on TVD who had a tantalizing romance with Bonnie. I can’t lie, he was one of my favorites on the show, and a character that I rewatch fondly. Although Enzo joined TVD in Season 5, he quickly became part of the main group. By Season 6, he became crucial to the show’s development. Since his role on TVD, the British-American actor has been in a few projects, including drama series The Oath and docudrama Project Blue Book. He was also a guest star on Big Sky in 2020, Law & Order: Organized Crime in 2021, and Quantum Leap in 2022.

Malarkey has been married to Nadine Lewington, a British actress, since 2009.

Michael Trevino as Tyler in TVD, at his wedding
The CW / Kayla Ewell, Instagram

Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood)

Beyond his aforementioned marriage to model Bregje Heinen, Trevino’s TV acting career has taken a pause. His most recent role was in 2019 when he played Kyle Valenti on the short-lived sci-fi series Roswell, New Mexico from The CW. Trevino also directed for that series.

He starred in a 2019 stage adaptation of Crime & Punishment as Raskolnikov at the Edgemar Center for the Arts in Santa Monica, California. He’s also directed a short film called Short Roads.

Joseph Morgan as Klaus in TVD, as James Ackerson in Halo
Curtis Baker, The CW / Adrienn Szabo, Paramount+

Joseph Morgan (Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson)

The fan-favorite OG vampire, Klaus, has been keeping himself busy since the end of his time with the TVD franchise. Joseph Morgan’s time as Klaus ended in 2018 with the conclusion of The Originals (although he did make a guest appearance in Legacies for the series finale in 2022). Since then, and even in-between, he’s acted in a few different sci-fi shows, including Brave New Worlds as CJack60, in Titans as Sebastian Blood, and most recently in Halo as James Ackerson.

Lucky Morgan, he also owes the TVD franchise for introducing him to his wife, Persia White, who played Abby Bennett Wilson.

The Vampire Diaries

Arielle Kebbel

Candice King

Ian Somerhalder

Joseph Morgan

Kat Graham

Matthew Davis

Michael Malarkey

Michael Trevino

Nina Dobrev

Paul Wesley

Steven R. McQueen

Zach Roerig




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rosie O'Donnell
1
Rosie O’Donnell Speaks Out on Menendez Brothers Parole Decisions
Kelly Thiebaud as Britt — 'General Hospital'
2
‘GH’s Kelly Thiebaud Shows the ‘Britch’ Is Back as Britt Tells off Jason
Kevin Woo, Arden Cho, and Rei Ami attend the KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event fan surprise at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025, in New York City
3
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Stars Surprise Fans With Concert on NYC Bus
Jerry Adler on 'The Sopranos'
4
Jerry Adler Dies: ‘Sopranos’ Star Was 96
Joe Freeman and Simone Miller in The Institute
5
‘The Institute’: Joe Freeman & Simone Miller Break Down Finale, Reveal Season 2 Predictions