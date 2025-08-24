‘The Vampire Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

On September 10, it will have 16 years since the first episode of The Vampire Diaries first aired on The CW and the history of vampires on television changed forever. With love triangles, resurrections, werewolves, and more, this show had everything a fantasy-lover could want, complete with one of the hottest casts around. Speaking of the cast, where are they now?

They recently reunited on June 20 for Michael Trevino‘s wedding. He played Tyler Lockwood, a werewolf with anger issues and a complicated romance with Caroline Forbes (Candice King), a cheerleader-turned-vampire and one of Elena Gilbert’s (Nina Dobrev) best friends. Trevino tied the knot with model Bregje Heinen in Spain after getting engaged in December 2023.

We know that one of the cast members has found his happily ever after, but what about the others? Where are the vampires of the series’ main love triangle — Elena, Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder), and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) — up to now? What are our favorite immortal friends doing with their lives? Scroll through the gallery below for the latest updates on what The Vampire Diaries cast is up to these days.

The Vampire Diaries, Streaming on Peacock & HBO Max