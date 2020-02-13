It’s a Valentine’s Day Bake-Off in Hallmark’s ‘The Secret Ingredient’ (PHOTOS)

Erin Cahill and Brendan Penny star in The Secret Ingredient, a new, original movie premiering Saturday, February 15 on Hallmark Channel.

Owner of a popular bakery, Kelly (Cahill) hasn’t thought about love since Andrew (Penny) ended their engagement five years ago to attend culinary school in Paris. Now an executive pastry chef, Andrew is back and as soon as he and Kelly see one another their chemistry is obvious. But Kelly is still too vulnerable and turns down Andrew’s request to see her before he leaves for New York to help a friend open a restaurant.

Trying to forget Andrew, Kelly dives into work and is bowled over when the producer of a nationwide cooking show arrives to tell her she’s been selected to be on the Valentine’s Day Bake-Off, with a $100K prize! The catch is no one can know until the final show airs. Even the contestants won’t meet until the end.

Exhausted after the first taping, Kelly and her producer bump into Andrew and she explains they’re in New York for a conference. Startled, he claims the woman he’s with is his friend’s wife. As it turns out, they’re both fibbing. In fact, they won’t learn the other’s secret until the final day of the bake-off when they’re pitted against each another.

The Secret Ingredient, Premiere, Saturday, February 15, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel