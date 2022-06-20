‘The Resident’: Conrad’s Choice & More Burning Questions for Season 6
The Resident ended its fifth season with a celebration and a cliffhanger: Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell’s (Bruce Greenwood) engagement party and Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) ready to move on… but with whom?
Meanwhile, the finale also saw a couple get back together (Manish Dayal’s Dr. Devon Pravesh and Anuja Joshi’s Dr. Leela Devi), as well as happy news about Padma’s (Aneesha Joshi) journey to motherhood (with Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Dr. AJ Austin the father, via sperm donation). And there are changes coming to Chastain, one more immediate (Andrew McCarthy’s Dr. Ian Sullivan, who was looking to make a move) and one at some point in the future (Bell planning for when he can no longer operate).
Below, we take a look at the burning questions we need to see answered in Season 6.
The Resident, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 8/7c, Fox