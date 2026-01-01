It’s been more than a decade since American audiences said goodbye to the cast and crew of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but The Office is far from forgotten. The show left a cultural footprint a mile wide, shaping workplace comedies that followed, fueling endless memes, and turning awkward silences, sideways glances, and staplers in Jell-O into pop-culture shorthand. The Office universe continues to thrive in the spinoff, The Paper, now on Peacock.

Created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant for the U.K. in 2001, The Office was built on a deceptively simple format: Take one self-delusional, incompetent boss, add an office romance and half a dozen out-of-pocket characters, put them in a boring 9-to-5 situation, and let chaos ensue. The formula proved so successful, it was repeated again and again for televisions across the globe.

Before the British and American branches closed their doors, The Office left a legacy felt around the world, as 15 countries (so far) adapted the framework Gervais and Merchant created, reshaping it to fit their own cultures and workplaces.

With over a dozen versions, each adaptation is a little different to fit the region and the audience it represents. Some sell paper, while others might sell insurance, water, or packaging. Some bosses are clueless, while others are heartless. Here is a look at the many different versions of The Office and how they stack up against each other. Please enjoy.

