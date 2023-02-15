Who Are the ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Contestants? Every Contestant Unveiled So Far

Meaghan Darwish
'The Masked Singer' Season 9 Competitors
Spoiler Alert
Michael Becker / FOX

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 9.]

The fan-favorite guessing game of The Masked Singer is back as the show returned to Fox for its ninth season. Along with the new season comes a new set of celebrity contestants.

Already, these contestants are raising the shock factor as major stars unmask themselves in the competition. Hosted by Nick Cannon, it’s up to judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke to provide plausible guesses regarding the identity of the season’s disguised celebrity singers.

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger in 'The Masked Singer' Season 9

(Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

While some ideas draw close to the individuals onstage, no one is exactly spot on, much to viewers’ entertainment. Following Season 8’s lead, this latest chapter sees two singers unmasked per episode, leading to more frequent reveals. Beginning with the initial round, successful competitors will carry on to the semifinals and finals for a chance to win. Until then, we’re revealing the songs, guesses, and identity reveals of Season 9’s competitors, so beware of spoilers ahead, and let us know your guesses in the comments section.

*SPOILERS BELOW

 

Dick Van Dyke as the Gnome in 'The Masked Singer ' Season 9
Michael Becker/FOX

Gnome

Song: “When You’re Smiling” by Billie Holiday

Clues: This singer with a storied career has worked with the biggest names in music, has the numbers of all the “Presidents’ men,” and has earned Tony Awards.

Identity: Initial guesses included Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Mel Brooks, and Tony Bennett. Ultimately, it was living legend Dick Van Dyke behind the disguise.

Sara Evans as the Mustang on 'The Masked Singer' Season 9
Michael Becker/FOX

Mustang

Song: Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” and Rihanna‘s “Diamonds”

Clues: This survivor has almost died many times. They’ve collaborated with Elvis and have a tie to music.

Identity: Early guesses for this performer included Suzanne Somers, P!nk, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Chrissy Hynde, and Joan Jett. In the end, it was Sara Evans behind the mask.

Medusa from 'The Masked Singer' Season 9
Michael Becker/FOX

Medusa

Songs: Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever” and Rihanna’s “Diamonds”

Clues: A dancer in the dark, this singer has a British connection and has been on The Masked Singer stage before.

Identity: Upon first hearing Medusa, the judges have guessed Ellie Golding, Lorde, and the far-fetched possibility of Meghan Markle. For now, the identity remains a mystery, but stay tuned.

