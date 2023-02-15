[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 9.]

The fan-favorite guessing game of The Masked Singer is back as the show returned to Fox for its ninth season. Along with the new season comes a new set of celebrity contestants.

Already, these contestants are raising the shock factor as major stars unmask themselves in the competition. Hosted by Nick Cannon, it’s up to judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke to provide plausible guesses regarding the identity of the season’s disguised celebrity singers.

While some ideas draw close to the individuals onstage, no one is exactly spot on, much to viewers’ entertainment. Following Season 8’s lead, this latest chapter sees two singers unmasked per episode, leading to more frequent reveals. Beginning with the initial round, successful competitors will carry on to the semifinals and finals for a chance to win. Until then, we’re revealing the songs, guesses, and identity reveals of Season 9’s competitors, so beware of spoilers ahead, and let us know your guesses in the comments section.

*SPOILERS BELOW