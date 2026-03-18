Jennifer Garner is coming back to the small screen for another streaming drama. This time, it’s The Five Star Weekend, a Peacock original series that she both headlines and executive produces with an all-star cast.

The streamer has revealed the first batch of photos, premiere date, and more details about the series, which adapts the Erin Hilderbrand novel of the same name, so read on for everything there is to know about The Five Star Weekend.

When does The Five Star Weekend premiere?

All eight episodes of the new drama will arrive on Peacock on Thursday, July 16.

Who stars in The Five Star Weekend?

In addition to Jennifer Garner, the series also stars D’Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane, and Timothy Olyphant. Additional cast includes Rob Huebel, David Denman, Josh Hamilton, West Duchovny, Judy Greer, Tory Devon Smith, Morrison Keddie, and Roberta Colindrez.

What is The Five Star Weekend about?

The series adapts the 2023 Erin Hilderbrand novel of the same name. The series description tells us, “The Five Star Weekend is centered on Hollis Shaw, a famed cook and bestselling author known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor, who suffers a devastating loss. Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis’s picture-perfect life—her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her fans. In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, the stars will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed.”

Is there a trailer for The Five Star Weekend?

Not yet, but there are some photos from the series released by Peacock, below!

The Five Star Weekend, Series Premiere, July 16, Peacock