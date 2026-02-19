What To Know Judy Greer joins the cast of The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2.

Her longtime friend Jennifer Garner, who stars an executive produces the series, pitched Greer for the role of Quinn Favreau.

In exclusive interviews with TV Insider, Greer and Garner open up about their onscreen reunion and more.

After three years, The Last Thing He Told Me returns for its second season on Friday, February 20. Jennifer Garner is back as Hannah Hall in the show’s leading role, and she’ll be joined by her longtime friend and 13 Going on 30 costar, Judy Greer, who plays the mysterious Quinn Favreau.

“There was a really toothsome role written for a woman, and I knew that I would get to go head-to-head with her at the end,” Garner tells TV Insider. “I can’t think of a better actress [than Greer]. It was such a coup to get Judy on our show, and she does not mess around. I don’t know if you saw The Dead of Winter or The Long Walk, but Judy shows up, and I really wanted to give her something to work opposite.”

Indeed, it was Garner (who’s also an executive producer on the series) who suggested Greer’s casting to the powers that be.

“Jen sort of put her hat on and came to Lauren [Neustadter] and me and said, ‘Would you consider Judy Greer?'” co-creator Josh Singer, who describes Greer’s role as the “birth of a super villain,” reveals. “I was more familiar with Judy’s comic work, but Jen was like, ‘I know she can do this, I know she’ll do something really interesting.’ There’s enough she’s done dramatically that we said, ‘OK, let’s give it a shot.’ And she’s incredible.”

For Greer, working with Garner was enough to get her on board, but she also “loved the show and loved the book,” she confirms. “Jen, when she was shooting Season 1, was just having the best time and loved it so much, [she] loved Angourie [Rice] so much. So I just thought it would be really fun to be part of it. I would’ve played any character on it; it just so happened that the character they found for me is this crazy, layered, dark, secret keeper. I never get offered roles like this, so that was the extra, extra icing on top of the cake.”

Greer says that she and Garner “never stopped talking” after working together on 13 Going on 30 in 2004. “It’s always fun how much people love that movie and how people still respond to that movie and they love it,” she admits. “We also got to work with Susie DeSanto, our costume designer, who designed the costume for 13 Going on 30, and my makeup artist, Cindy Williams, did my makeup on 13 Going on 30 and did my makeup on this, so there was a bigger reunion.”

She adds, “I always think that our sweet director, Gary Winick, of 13 Going on 30, he’s no longer with us, but I feel like he’s kind of up there orchestrating all our little reunions we get to have because we all love him so much.”

In Season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me, Hannah (Garner) and Bailey (Rice) have settled into their new lives without Owen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Hannah’s husband and Bailey’s father. However, when he shows up out of the blue after five years on the run, they set out to search for answers so they can finally reunite as a family once and for all.

Above, TV Insider has an exclusive preview of the February 20 premiere, which features Hannah urgently rushing to find Bailey in a theater class. One look from Hannah is all it takes for Bailey to realize that they have to run, which results in a wild showdown as men chase them out the door. Hannah takes matters into her own hands, though, and destroys the van that the mysterious men were driving, giving her and Bailey the opportunity to get away.

The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 20, Apple TV