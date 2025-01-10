The Challenge is more than just an opportunity to travel to cool places and take part in competitions that most people won’t ever get the chance to — it’s also a way for contestants to take home some cold hard cash!

With the flagship franchise spanning 40 seasons, plus spinoffs that have also paid out, there are some players who have raked in prize pots that total more than seven figures. The leaderboard of highest-earning Challenge competitors is filled with legends, but also some lesser-known players who happened to score big during their few appearances.

Of course, the leaderboard is constantly being shaken up as new winners and finalists take home money. In fact, one competitor moved to the top spot after a Season 40 victory in January 2025!

Scroll down to see the top earners of the Challenge franchise.