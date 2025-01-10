‘The Challenge’ Stars Who Won the Most Money Competing on the Show

Alyssa Norwin
Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio, Jordan Wiseley and CT Tamburello for 'The Challenge' Season 40
MTV

The Challenge

The Challenge is more than just an opportunity to travel to cool places and take part in competitions that most people won’t ever get the chance to — it’s also a way for contestants to take home some cold hard cash!

With the flagship franchise spanning 40 seasons, plus spinoffs that have also paid out, there are some players who have raked in prize pots that total more than seven figures. The leaderboard of highest-earning Challenge competitors is filled with legends, but also some lesser-known players who happened to score big during their few appearances.

Of course, the leaderboard is constantly being shaken up as new winners and finalists take home money. In fact, one competitor moved to the top spot after a Season 40 victory in January 2025!

Scroll down to see the top earners of the Challenge franchise.

Jordan Wiseley on 'The Challenge' Season 40
MTV

Jordan Wiseley — $1,536,000

After Jordan Wiseley won Season 40 of The Challenge and took home $400,000 (plus an additional $5,000 for winning a cash prize earlier on), he earned his spot at the top of the all-time earnings leaderboard. This was Wiseley’s fifth Challenge win and began a serious conversation about how he may be the GOAT of the franchise.

Total Winnings:
Rivals II: $8,000
Battle of the Exes II: $125,000
Dirty 30: $450,000
War of the Worlds 2: $250,000
World Championship: $250,000
Ride or Dies: $38,000
Battle for a New Champion: $10,000
Battle of the Eras: $405,000

(He also raised $5,000 for charity on Champs vs. Pros.)

Johnny Bananas on Season 40 of 'The Challenge'
MTV

Johnny Bananas — $1,277,720

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has the most Challenge wins of all-time (seven), but his prize pot isn’t quite as high as the two men above him. Still, he has an impressive seven-figure total after adding $25,000 for his third place finish on Season 40.

Total Winnings:
Inferno 3: $40,000
The Island: $75,000
The Ruins: $52, 970
Rivals: $52,000
Battle of the Exes: $76,250
Rivals II: $17,500
Free Agents: $125,000
Rivals III: $276,000
Total Madness: $500,000
Ride or Dies: $38,000
Battle of the Eras: $25,000

(He also raised $51,000 for charity on Champs vs. Stars.)

 

CT Tamburello on 'The Challenge' Season 40
MTV

CT Tamburello — $1,124,750

Although Chris “CT” Tamburello is a Challenge OG, he didn’t get his first win until his ninth season as a competitor. The beloved MTV star has five total Challenge wins and several final appearances under his belt — and an impressive bank account to show for it.

Total Winnings:
The Inferno: $11,000
The Inferno II: $10,000
Rivals: $1,000
Battle of the Exes: $52,500
Rivals II: $63,000
Invasion of the Champions: $112,250
Dirty 30: $15,000
Double Agents: $450,000
Spies, Lies & Allies: $400,000
Battle for a New Champion: $10,000

(He also raised $112,950 for charity by winning Seasons 1 and 2 of Champs vs. Stars.)

Ashley Mitchell on 'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 5
MTV

Ashley Mitchell — $1,121,250

Ashley Mitchell has two Challenge wins, with most of her money coming from her victory on Final Reckoning, where she and partner/nemesis Hunter Barifeld were the sole winners of $1,000,000. However, Mitchell made a cutthroat move when she stole the entire pot from Barfield and banking the full $1,000,000.

Total Winnings:

Invasion of the Champions: $121,250
Final Reckoning: $1,000,000

(She also raised $4,200 for charity on Champs vs. Pros and Champs vs. Stars.)

Turbo on 'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 5
MTV

Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran — $750,000

The Challenge: War of the Worlds only had one winner, and it was Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran. In his Challenge debut (and only win), the Survivor Turkey star took home the whole thing, earning $750,000 and putting him toward the top of the list.

Total Winnings:
War of the Worlds: $750,000

Jenny West on 'The Challenge' Season 40
MTV

Jenny West — $737,500

Jenny West was one of two female winners on Season 40 of The Challenge, earning half of a $475,000 pot. This was added to her $500,000 from winning Total Madness to put her in an impressive spot on the leaderboard. It’s hard to believe she’s only been on three seasons total!

Total Winnings:
Total Madness: $500,000
Battle of the Eras: $237,500

Cara Maria Sorbello on 'The Challenge' Season 40
MTV

Cara Maria Sorbello — $627,250

Cara Maria Sorbello is a two-time Challenge champion, but also has eight final appearances that added some money to her pot over the years.

Total Winnings:
Cutthroat: $20,000
Rivals: $26,000
Rivals II: $17,500
Battle of the Bloodlines: $125,000
Dirty 30: $35,000
Vendettas: $378,750
All Stars 4: $25,000

(She also won Champs vs. Pros and raised $55,000 for charity.)

Camila Nakagawa on 'The Challenge' Season 30
MTV

Camila Nakagawa — $566,250

Although Camila Nakagawa’s controversies have kept her away from The Challenge since 2017, she banked an impressive amount of dough during her time on the show. The majority of her winnings came from the $450,000 she took home on Season 30.

Total Winnings:
Battle of the Exes: $76,250
Rivals II: $7,500
Invasion of the Champions: $27,500
Dirty 30: $450,000
Spring Break Challenge: $5,000

(She also raised $1,000 for charity on Champs vs. Pros.)

Wes Bergmann on 'The Challenge: USA'
Paramount+

Wes Bergmann — $553,000

Wes Bergmann announced his retirement from The Challenge in 2023, but at that point he’d already added a good amount of money to his bank account. Bergmann’s biggest winnings came from his Season 3 victory on The Challenge: All Stars, for which he took home $250,000.

Total Winnings:
Fresh Meat: $10,000
The Duel: $150,000
Rivals: $25,000
Rivals II: $63,000
War of the Worlds: $50,000
Total Madness: $5,000
All Stars 3: $250,000

(He won $9,200 for charity on Champs vs. Pros and Champs vs. Stars too.)

Yes Duffy on 'The Challenge' All Stars
Paramount+

Yes Duffy — $511,254

When Yes Duffy started competing on The Challenge on Season 3, which he won, the prize pots were much smaller. However, he returned for Season 1 of All Stars and added $500,000 to his all-time total.

Total Winnings:
Challenge 2000: $11,254
All Stars 1: $500,000

